Singaporean influencer apologizes for viral clip about Thai sex workers, offending Thais

“How can we compete with this?” she said.

While the clip has since been deleted, it was reposted online by others.

One Thai Facebook user even shared screenshots of the comments on the clip.

In the caption to her apology video, Cheng wrote: “The video everyone was angry about was taken out of context due to editing. Was not talking about all Thai girls, but only Thai sex workers.”

In the video itself, she said: “If you’re Thai and you felt hurt or attacked, I’m sorry and that’s not my intention.”

Cheng acknowledged that the clip did “sound horrible” due to it being taken out of context.

She said: “The original long-form video, meaning the one where I explained a lot more, is a lot less offensive because in this particular clip... it was edited into a very short clip. So the meaning has completely changed.”

Cheng then went on to explain the context and what she really meant in the clip.

A transcript of her apology video translated into Thai was also included at the end of it.

In response to Cheng’s apology video, one of her Thai detractors posted on Facebook: “Seems like it’s getting worse. The better way is to just say sorry. That’s all. Don’t explain anything else. Because we can see it’s fake. Just say sorry to Thailand and Vietnam.”

Ong Su Mann

The Straits Times

Asia News Network