More UWSA troops enter Lashio amid rising tensions in Northern Shan State

The troops, travelling in about 10 large trucks adorned with UWSA flags, were seen moving along the Tanyang-Mairei road section into the city.
Efforts to reach U Nyi Rang, who manages Lashio's external relations office, for comment on the deployment have so far been unsuccessful.
Earlier, on July 27, UWSA security forces entered Lashio at the request of various ethnic groups, claiming their presence was to protect the UWSA’s external liaison office and assets in the area.
U Nyi Rang confirmed that before entering, they informed the groups involved in the city's conflict and received their consent. Despite their presence, U Nyi Ran emphasized that the UWSA forces will remain neutral and will not take sides or provide support in the ongoing fighting.
Major General Zaw Min Tun, spokesperson for the State Administration Council (SAC), stated that the UWSA had informed the Tatmadaw of their entry in advance.
