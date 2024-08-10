More UWSA troops enter Lashio amid rising tensions in Northern Shan State

The troops, travelling in about 10 large trucks adorned with UWSA flags, were seen moving along the Tanyang-Mairei road section into the city.

Efforts to reach U Nyi Rang, who manages Lashio's external relations office, for comment on the deployment have so far been unsuccessful.

Earlier, on July 27, UWSA security forces entered Lashio at the request of various ethnic groups, claiming their presence was to protect the UWSA’s external liaison office and assets in the area.