1,000 ASEAN entrepreneurs trained in digital exports, bridging key skill gaps

This milestone marks a step forward in empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the region to harness digital platforms for international trade.
DEEP, a collaborative effort between the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Google, the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), was designed to bridge the gap between local businesses' trade aspirations and the digital skills required to realize them.
The curriculum covered a suite of tools, including ITC's Export Potential Map, Global Trade Helpdesk, Google's Market Finder, and the ICC's Incoterms. Participants developed skills in leveraging AI tools, such as Google Gemini, to enhance business competitiveness and training on digital audits and marketing plan development.
They also gained insights into protecting intellectual property and maintaining brand identity in competitive markets, crucial aspects for businesses venturing online. As part of the programme, ITC’s ecomConnect programme provided support and networking opportunities, fostering a collaborative environment among digital entrepreneurs.
Nearly all (95%) of the participating companies indicated they plan to make significant changes to their business operations based on the knowledge and insights they gained.
Crystal Lim, a business development manager at RW Nutriogreen of Malaysia, highlighted the practical benefits of the training, saving her company consultancy fees and directly enhancing its market engagement strategies: “The most valuable skill that I learned was how to check for the right HS codes and utilize numerous digital tools that many are unaware of.”
Watch Crystal Lim’s full statement here.
The DEEP programme – by enhancing digital literacy across the region and equipping businesses with the necessary tools to thrive in trade – broadly supports digital inclusivity, ensuring that the benefits of global commerce extend to all sectors of society.
Karan Bhatia, Vice-President, Global Head of government Affairs and Public Policy, at Google, said: "We're proud to have partnered with the ICC, ITC and WIPO to equip 1,000 Southeast Asian export SMEs with the digital tools and AI-powered solutions they need to thrive in the global marketplace. AI is levelling the playing field, allowing businesses of all sizes to unlock unprecedented growth and streamline operations. This is particularly significant in Southeast Asia, where AI adoption could fuel up to $835 billion in economic gains by 2030 – that's 28% of the region's total growth potential. We're excited to be at the forefront of this AI revolution, empowering SMEs to seize this massive opportunity and drive economic prosperity in the region."
Pamela Coke-Hamilton, ITC Executive Director, said: “Digital is the game-changer in trade, and small businesses have the most to benefit from it. With our partners, we’re looking forward to seeing entrepreneurs across ASEAN use their newly acquired digital skills, tools and networks to reach new markets, so they can support their families and communities.”
John W.H. Denton AO, ICC Secretary-General, said: “Small and medium-sized enterprises are the lifeblood of Southeast Asia’s economy, driving both employment and GDP growth. Through DEEP, we are proud to have empowered over 1,000 SMEs with digital tools and capabilities that will enable them to scale up and go global. We eagerly anticipate their active participation in regional and global markets.”