1,000 ASEAN entrepreneurs trained in digital exports, bridging key skill gaps

This milestone marks a step forward in empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the region to harness digital platforms for international trade.

DEEP, a collaborative effort between the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Google, the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), was designed to bridge the gap between local businesses' trade aspirations and the digital skills required to realize them.

The curriculum covered a suite of tools, including ITC's Export Potential Map, Global Trade Helpdesk, Google's Market Finder, and the ICC's Incoterms. Participants developed skills in leveraging AI tools, such as Google Gemini, to enhance business competitiveness and training on digital audits and marketing plan development.

They also gained insights into protecting intellectual property and maintaining brand identity in competitive markets, crucial aspects for businesses venturing online. As part of the programme, ITC’s ecomConnect programme provided support and networking opportunities, fostering a collaborative environment among digital entrepreneurs.

Nearly all (95%) of the participating companies indicated they plan to make significant changes to their business operations based on the knowledge and insights they gained.

Crystal Lim, a business development manager at RW Nutriogreen of Malaysia, highlighted the practical benefits of the training, saving her company consultancy fees and directly enhancing its market engagement strategies: “The most valuable skill that I learned was how to check for the right HS codes and utilize numerous digital tools that many are unaware of.”