Penang woman crushed to death by container called mother with dying breath

"Mummy! It hurts so much!" the 21-year-old woman gasped into her handphone.

Her mother, 42-year-old Lim, frantically asked her daughter where she was but was met with silence.

"I sensed she had died," said Lim in a video interview recorded by China Press at Lee's wake on Thursday (Nov 14).

Lee died when the car she was driving was crushed by a container at the Jalan Bukit Tengah traffic light junction.

The container had toppled onto and crushed Lee's car when a lorry negotiating a sharp left turn went out of control.

Another car also hit by the container was not as badly damaged.