TNLA ready for talks to end armed conflicts, recognizes China's efforts

In its statement, TNLA expressed its willingness to participate in peace talks, taking into consideration the suffering of local residents in conflict-affected areas and appreciating China’s mediation efforts toward border stability and ceasefire negotiations.

“The severe impact of the ongoing clashes in Ta’ang regions has caused immense suffering to the local communities. Acknowledging the Chinese government’s efforts to mediate for border stability and ceasefire, we are prepared to hold discussions to resolve the armed conflicts,” the TNLA statement emphasized.