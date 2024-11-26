TNLA ready for talks to end armed conflicts, recognizes China's efforts

In its statement, TNLA expressed its willingness to participate in peace talks, taking into consideration the suffering of local residents in conflict-affected areas and appreciating China’s mediation efforts toward border stability and ceasefire negotiations.
“The severe impact of the ongoing clashes in Ta’ang regions has caused immense suffering to the local communities. Acknowledging the Chinese government’s efforts to mediate for border stability and ceasefire, we are prepared to hold discussions to resolve the armed conflicts,” the TNLA statement emphasized.
TNLA also reaffirmed its commitment to cooperating with China’s peace initiatives to end the conflicts in Myanmar and foster a stable and peaceful political environment.
The group expressed optimism about achieving positive outcomes through continued collaboration.
“We maintain our commitment to protecting the rights of our people, supporting those affected by the conflict, and resolving issues through dialogue. TNLA is always ready to engage in negotiations to find lasting solutions,” the statement concluded.
On September 2, 2024, the Anti-Terrorism Central Committee in Myanmar declared the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army-MNDAA, TNLA, and Arakan Army (AA) as terrorist groups.
