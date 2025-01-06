Malaysia reports 327 HMPV cases in 2024; Health Ministry urges vigilance

The Health Ministry said on Jan 4 that HMPV – a respiratory tract infection caused by a virus in the Pneumoviridae family – is not a new disease.

Those with HMPV typically experience symptoms similar to those of a common cold, but in more severe cases the symptoms can progress to bronchitis or pneumonia.

The ministry urged the public to remain vigilant, especially as respiratory tract infections will continue to exist in the community.

It advised people to wash their hands often with soap, wear a face mask, and cover their mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing.

“The public is advised to proactively take care of their health and prevent infection to others, especially in enclosed and crowded areas,” it said in a statement. “This includes those planning to travel to countries at risk.”