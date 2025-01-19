Telecom fraud fight intensified

China will work together with the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to combat online gambling and telecom fraud, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday, during a meeting in Beijing with diplomatic envoys from the 10 ASEAN countries.

A series of severe cases of online gambling and telecom fraud at the Myanmar-Thailand border have posed threats to and harmed the interests of citizens from China and other countries, which requires high attention, Wang said.

He called on relevant countries to shoulder responsibility and adopt effective measures to ensure the safety of people's lives and property, and never allow criminals to go unpunished.

China is willing to strengthen bilateral and multilateral law enforcement and security cooperation with ASEAN nations to provide a safe environment for people-to-people exchanges and maintain the sound order of regional interactions and cooperation, he added.

Earlier, in a statement issued on Wednesday night, the Chinese Ministry of Public Security said it is making all-out efforts to rescue Chinese citizens who went missing or were trapped after being deceived into travelling abroad.