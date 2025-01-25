Home Ministry to bolster security at Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan, says Saifuddin

He said the efforts led by Kelantan Police Chief Mohd Yusoff Mamat to tighten security in areas along Sungai Golok until Jeli deserved full support, given the over 100-kilometre border zone which had long been a hotspot for crimes such as smuggling, human trafficking, and drug activities.

"I appreciate the priority given by the Kelantan Police Chief in ensuring security along the border.

"The presence of illegal jetties and hidden routes used for smuggling cooking oil, gas, cattle, and other essential goods cannot be allowed to persist,” he said at a press conference after officiating the handover ceremony for the newly constructed Jeli District Police Headquarters building here on Friday (Jan 24).