Thai Consulate-General brings authentic cuisine to HCM City

The Royal Thai Consulate-General in HCM City, in cooperation with the Thai Trade Centre and the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam, has been hosting a Thai Cooking Class from 26 to 28 September 2025.

The event is promoting Thai gastronomy and cultural exchange through hands-on culinary experiences.

The highlight of the programme was a special session on 27 September led by an Assistant. Prof. Torroong Jarungidanan, a leading Thai culinary expert, cookbook author and founder of several renowned Thai restaurants in Thailand.