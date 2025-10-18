Tatmadaw enters Hsipaw as retreating TNLA burns departmental buildings and homes

The departmental buildings that were burned include the Hsipaw Prison Department, the General Administration Office, the Land Registry Office, the Hsipaw Hotel, and other departmental buildings and houses.

The military columns reached the vicinity of Hsipaw town, which was temporarily controlled by the TNLA, DPLA and PDFs, on October 15. The military continued to take full control of Hsipaw town, and the TNLA allied groups began to withdraw from the city and set fire to office buildings and houses.