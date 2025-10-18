Tatmadaw enters Hsipaw as retreating TNLA burns departmental buildings and homes

The departmental buildings that were burned include the Hsipaw Prison Department, the General Administration Office, the Land Registry Office, the Hsipaw Hotel, and other departmental buildings and houses.
The military columns reached the vicinity of Hsipaw town, which was temporarily controlled by the TNLA, DPLA and PDFs, on October 15. The military continued to take full control of Hsipaw town, and the TNLA allied groups began to withdraw from the city and set fire to office buildings and houses.
The Tatmadaw is currently retaking Hsipaw and the surrounding areas, which were temporarily under the control of the TNLA, DPLA and PDFs. On the evening of October 16, when they arrived at the toll gate at the entrance to Hsipaw, they saw smoke coming from the town and entered the town to clear it. The insurgents burned down departmental buildings and public homes in Hsipaw, the Tatmadaw announced.
Therefore, the Tatmadaw columns are continuing to extinguish the fire to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings and carry out necessary area security operations.
Some exile media outlets that support the TNLA have reported that the fires in Hsipaw were caused by heavy weapons during the fighting.
Similarly, on September 30, a day before the Tatmadaw entered Kyaukme, the TNLA set fire to some government office buildings in Kyaukme to prevent administrative work easily done.
The Tatmadaw took control of Nawnghkio, which was controlled by the TNLA, on July 16, 2025, and took control of Kyaukme, about two and a half months later, on October 1. They continued their offensive to retake Hsipaw, and now Tatmadaw columns have entered Hsipaw.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network