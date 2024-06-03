Buri Ram roads ablaze with blooms thanks to sensational Grandma Jiew

This post soon went viral, with many netizens applauding the grandma for her efforts.

Taking note of the post, many reporters headed to Buri Ram’s Khok Hua Chang Village to look for Kreuwan “Grandma Jiew” Anantachaiworakun and found her tending to plants by the road near her house.

She explained that she does not have children and after her husband died in 1999, she had nobody to take care of other than her nephew, who is now 17 and goes to university. She said she has always enjoyed gardening and after retiring as a teacher in 2009, she began planting flowers in the community, in front of her house and at the temple.

“I started planting flowers along the road because I feel lonely While working at school, I had plenty of tasks to complete. But after retiring, I didn’t know what to do. So I decided to plant flowers around the community where I live. I wanted the community and the temple to look nice and beautiful, instead of looking untidy with overgrown grass. Also, it makes me very happy when I see the flowers bloom. Gardening keeps me busy and relieves stress. It’s better than just staying at home doing nothing,” she said.