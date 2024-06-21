Thailand’s multibillion-dollar industry braces for La Niña flooding

Flood defences are being beefed up to protect Thailand’s industrial heartlands from this year’s La Niña-fuelled monsoon flooding, with over 13 trillion baht (US$354 billion) of investment at stake.

Sandbag walls are rising and drainage channels being cleared at the country’s 68 industrial estates and one industrial port as the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) seeks to avoid a repeat of 2011’s Great Flood.

Vast areas of the North and Central regions were submerged for weeks in 2011, when one of the worst natural disasters in the past 70 years cost the country around 1.4 trillion baht and affected 12.8 million people. Seven large industrial estates were damaged, leading to losses of over 3.5 billion baht and damaging prospects for future investment.