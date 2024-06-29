Police continue crackdown on illegal Euro Cup gambling

The Royal Thai Police are continuing their crackdown on both online and on-site gambling during the Euro Cup, with more than 2,600 arrests made since the start of the tournament.
Pol Lt Gen Akkaradej Phimonsri, assistant national police chief, said on Saturday that the Centre for the Prevention and Suppression of Illegal Euro 2024 Football Betting, active during the 17th European Football Championship from June 14 to July 14, has been working to prevent and suppress illegal gambling activities both online and on-site.
Results of the crackdown on illegal Euro 2024 football betting across the country from June 21 to June 27 are as follows:
On-site Gambling Arrests: A total of 784 suspects were arrested, including three bookmakers, 769 bettors, and 12 bet collectors, with a total circulation of 117,440 baht.
Online Gambling Arrests: 80 websites were taken down, with 265 suspects arrested, including 35 gambling organisers and 230 bettors, involving more than 400 million baht in circulation.
Overall statistics from the centre’s opening on June 14 to June 27 indicate the following:
On-site Gambling Arrests: A total of 2,113 suspects were arrested, including 39 bookmakers, 2,052 bettors, and 22 bet collectors, with a total circulation of 339,754 baht.
Online Gambling Arrests: 142 websites were taken down, with 513 suspects arrested, including 63 online gambling organisers and 450 bettors, involving more than 1.8 billion baht in circulation.
Akkaradej said, “The Royal Thai Police will continue their stringent efforts to suppress illegal football betting activities."
He also warned business operators or establishments that allow the public to watch the Euro 2024 matches to close their services as per legal requirements, warning that any violations will result in legal action.