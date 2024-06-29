Police continue crackdown on illegal Euro Cup gambling

The Royal Thai Police are continuing their crackdown on both online and on-site gambling during the Euro Cup, with more than 2,600 arrests made since the start of the tournament.

Pol Lt Gen Akkaradej Phimonsri, assistant national police chief, said on Saturday that the Centre for the Prevention and Suppression of Illegal Euro 2024 Football Betting, active during the 17th European Football Championship from June 14 to July 14, has been working to prevent and suppress illegal gambling activities both online and on-site.