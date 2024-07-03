Educational experts to “Rethink Education” at didacta Asia Congress 2024

Led by the SEAMEO Secretariat, the congress will gather experts from Thailand and Southeast Asia to discuss education policies, equality, and professional development for teachers and educational personnel.



Hans Stoter, Managing Director China Asia, Messe Stuttgart–the organizer of didacta asia, stated that this year's theme, "didacta asia 2024: Shaping the Future Skills," focuses on enhancing learning and skill development, utilizing technology effectively to foster efficient learning and understanding. It is essential to create an educational environment that meets both current and future needs in our rapidly changing world. Therefore, the event will feature the didacta asia congress, a major seminar platform, inviting educational experts from various countries and leading educational government agencies to collaborate on setting educational policy directions and presenting essential tools and curricula.

didacta asia 2024 and didacta asia congress 2024, taking place from October 16-18, 2024, will include experience-sharing sessions, training seminars, workshops, student competitions, and an exhibition of educational technology and innovation from around the world.



Jonh Arnold Siena, Deputy Director (Programme & Development), SEAMEO Secretariat, stated that SEAMEO Secretariat expressed pleasure in co-organizing the congress. SEAMEO will present two sessions. The first session will focus on implementing policies and technology to promote educational equity, joined by educational ministers from various Southeast Asian countries. The second session will focus on technology, inclusivity, and equitable education in Southeast Asia.