A study finds 34% of poor children in Thailand excluded from Child Grant

Given Thailand's low birth rate and rapidly ageing population, Unicef reiterates the urgency of expanding the Child Support Grant to all children under 6 as the most effective way to address this high "exclusion error" - referring to the number of eligible households missing out on the Grant.

“Investment in children's early years is the smartest investment in human capital development that Thailand can make, and the country has the fiscal space to afford it according to forecasts by Unicef and TDRI,” said Severine Leonardi, Unicef Deputy Representative for Thailand. “The first six years of a child’s life are a unique opportunity to build a strong foundation for them to stay healthy, do better at school, go on to successful careers, and participate fully in society. Conversely, failure to act could damage Thailand's future development."

Evidence has shown that the Child Support Grant is highly beneficial to children’s health and nutrition, but the high exclusion error and low level of cash benefit have limited the overall impact of the scheme on poverty reduction.