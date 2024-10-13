Not a dying business: Singapore’s death trade is thriving as its population ages

Over the past five to six years, he has seen a 10 to 15 per cent rise in demand for funeral garlands.

“Many people are ageing, and the number of departed souls is also increasing,” said the 59-year-old owner of Anushia Flower Shop in Little India.

“For the Indian community, the garland is deeply symbolic as it becomes part of the ashes and accompanies the deceased on their final journey.”

The self-taught garland maker with 40 years of experience now works alongside his two sons to meet this growing demand.

The change in Jayaselvam’s client base is reflective of a wider trend: Singapore’s ageing population is driving the funeral industry here.

In September, The Straits Times reported that the number of citizen deaths could exceed the number of citizen births in 10 years or so.

There were 24,726 citizen deaths in 2023. This is a 40 per cent jump from 17,691 deaths in 2014.

The rise comes on the back of Singapore’s rapidly ageing population. In 2010, about one in 10 Singaporeans was aged 65 or older. By 2030, that figure is expected to rise to about one in four.