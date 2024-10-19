Alleged overseas victims of iCon Group file police complaint

A representative of overseas victims has filed a complaint with the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) against the executives of The iCon Group, alleging that victims are spread across 10 countries, with damages exceeding 20 million baht.

Ittidet Thaneswatana, the representative of the foreign victims, submitted documents to Police Lt Col Parinya Pala of the CPPD to initiate legal proceedings against executives of The iCon Group Co Ltd.

Ittidet said he came on behalf of both Thai and foreign victims in more than 10 countries and regions, including China, Hong Kong, Macau, Italy, Germany, Canada, Estonia and Luxembourg.

Most of the victims did not intend to become distributors but genuinely wanted to sell iCon Group products. The common form of fraud involved transferring money to pay for goods intended for sale, but never receiving the products. They were told by The iCon Group in Thailand to wait, but the products never arrived.