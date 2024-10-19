‘Moo Deng’ project supports flood victims, welfare of animals

The Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand has launched a “Moo Deng” project, inviting support for flood victims and the welfare of animals. The initiative aims to help care for the lives and well-being of various wildlife species while also providing assistance to those affected by flooding.
On Saturday, Associate Professor Jedsada Thonawanik, chairman of the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand, and other executives visited Chiang Mai Zoo to present financial aid of 500,000 baht to schools affected by the floods in Chiang Mai.
Led by Nathee Damrong, mayor of San Sai Luang subdistrict, representatives from each school and students participated in the ceremony.
The assistance was provided to 10 schools:
Wat Sao Hin School
Kawila Wittayalai School
Wat Wang Singhkham School
Sri Donchai Municipal School
Wat Pa Paeng Municipal School
Kawila Anukul School
Wat Nong Pa Khrang School
Chiang Mai College of Dramatic Arts
Wat Sri Ping Mueang Municipal School
Ban Mueang Kued School
The recent flood disaster in Chiang Mai caused extensive damage to homes, schools and other areas, leading to significant losses of property and harm to pets. It is considered one of the most severe floods to have struck Chiang Mai.
The Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand says it is deeply concerned about the hardships faced by those affected and is committed to supporting Thai society, both in animal care and in helping citizens during disasters.
The organisation aims to restore the quality of life for those impacted as quickly as possible, following its policy of being a socially responsible state enterprise.