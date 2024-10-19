‘Moo Deng’ project supports flood victims, welfare of animals

The Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand has launched a “Moo Deng” project, inviting support for flood victims and the welfare of animals. The initiative aims to help care for the lives and well-being of various wildlife species while also providing assistance to those affected by flooding.

On Saturday, Associate Professor Jedsada Thonawanik, chairman of the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand, and other executives visited Chiang Mai Zoo to present financial aid of 500,000 baht to schools affected by the floods in Chiang Mai.