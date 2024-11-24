Wife and daughter of wanted Thonburi Hospital founder in police custody

Regarding concerns whether Thailand has an extradition treaty with China, officials confirmed that such a treaty exists but applies primarily to severe criminal offences. Fraud cases, like this one, may or may not meet the criteria. If a red notice is issued and Dr Boon is located, Thai authorities would provide to China evidence, case details, and records of damage, the officials said.

Further arrest warrants are being prepared, focusing on brokers who encouraged victims to invest or take loans. Investigations revealed that many victims were persuaded by these brokers, who had a longstanding relationship and financial ties to Dr Boon. These brokers earned commissions or a share of the profit from investments and are therefore implicated in the case.

The number of additional warrants will depend on the number of victims who come forward and identify the brokers involved. Police have urged victims of Boon and his associates to report to their local police stations without fear, as this case is being treated as criminal fraud, not a civil matter.

Investigators said that from December last year to October this year, they had received complaints from 527 people who said that they were unable to cash the cheques issued by the suspects.

The victims said that in February 2023, Boon advertised via an online channel five medical investment projects in Thailand and overseas, attracting hundreds of investors who believed in Boon’s credentials and experience in the medicine industry.

Boon and others reportedly raised funds by issuing money lending contracts to victims, promising to return their investment plus interest in the form of cheques.

Whistleblower and media proprietor Sondhi Limthongkul claimed that the damage caused by Boon’s scam could exceed 8 billion baht.