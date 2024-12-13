Coursera reports a 20 per cent increase in Thai online learners

There is a 20 per cent growth in Thai learners, underscoring their dedication to skill development and maintaining competitiveness in a rapidly changing global job market, according to Coursera Inc., a global online learning platform.

Coursera revealed insights into learning trends in Thailand based on data from over 1 million registered learners this year.

Two significant trends emerged in 2024: an unprecedented demand for Generative AI learning and a growing interest in role-specific content to prepare for specialised jobs.

According to Microsoft’s Work Trend Index 2024, AI skills are pivotal in hiring decisions for Thai executives. About 74% of executives stated they would not hire candidates without AI skills, and 90% expressed a preference for candidates with minimal work experience but strong AI skills over those with extensive experience but lacking AI proficiency. This shift is reflected in the Asia-Pacific region, where learners enrolled in Gen AI content on Coursera every two minutes in 2024, emphasising the indispensability of AI skills across industries.