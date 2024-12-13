Coursera reports a 20 per cent increase in Thai online learners

There is a 20 per cent growth in Thai learners, underscoring their dedication to skill development and maintaining competitiveness in a rapidly changing global job market, according to Coursera Inc., a global online learning platform.
Coursera revealed insights into learning trends in Thailand based on data from over 1 million registered learners this year.
Two significant trends emerged in 2024: an unprecedented demand for Generative AI learning and a growing interest in role-specific content to prepare for specialised jobs.
According to Microsoft’s Work Trend Index 2024, AI skills are pivotal in hiring decisions for Thai executives. About 74% of executives stated they would not hire candidates without AI skills, and 90% expressed a preference for candidates with minimal work experience but strong AI skills over those with extensive experience but lacking AI proficiency. This shift is reflected in the Asia-Pacific region, where learners enrolled in Gen AI content on Coursera every two minutes in 2024, emphasising the indispensability of AI skills across industries.
In Thailand, interest in Gen AI learning mirrors global and regional trends. Coursera said it recorded a 330% increase in Gen AI course enrolments in 2024, driven by popular courses like “Google AI Essentials”, “Generative AI for Everyone”, and “Generative AI: Introduction and Applications”. While foundational Gen AI courses remain popular, there is a growing emphasis on applying Gen AI in the workplace, highlighting an increasing interest in practical technology applications, the platform said.
Beyond AI, Thai learners are also seeking skills in business, data analytics, project management, and language learning. Popular courses such as “Chinese for Beginners” and “Introduction to Psychology” demonstrate a focus on both personal and professional development. Additionally, entry-level professional certificates have gained traction, offering industry-recognised credentials without requiring prior experience or university degrees. Notably, 60% of the most popular courses, such as “Foundations: Data, Data Everywhere” and “Foundations of Project Management”, are part of these programmes, Coursera said.
Raghav Gupta, managing director for the Asia-Pacific region at Coursera, noted that Thai learners were focusing on the future of work in 2024, emphasising Gen AI and critical job-aligned skills to remain competitive in the evolving labour market. He highlighted their adaptability and drive to lead on the global stage amid the transformative effects of Gen AI.
“In 2025, we anticipate intensifying global competition for AI knowledge. We remain committed to empowering Thai learners through accessible education and innovative learning experiences to help them thrive in an AI-driven world,” Gupta said.