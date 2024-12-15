Beverage-makers forced to change as Gen Z lukewarm to alcohol

Gen Z continues to enjoy socialising in vibrant and fun atmospheres, but they have a markedly different perspective on alcohol consumption. This shift is driving the beverage industry to adapt to a new era of changing lifestyles and preferences.

Unlike previous generations, Gen Z places greater value on experiences over material possessions. They prioritise activities that create meaningful memories and relationships rather than pursuing traditional notions of luxury and fun. This mindset has influenced new consumer trends across various industries, including beverages, which now need to cater to Gen Z's unique lifestyle and preferences.

Although Gen Z still loves gathering with friends, they approach alcohol consumption differently. Research by Mintel reveals that British consumers aged 20–24 spend only almost half as much on alcohol as those aged 75 and older. This trend highlights a move toward alcohol-free socialising, with a focus on balance and health-conscious choices.