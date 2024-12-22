Don Mueang Airport prepares for New Year travel period

Keerati Kijmanawat, president of Airports of Thailand Pcl (AOT), visited Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) on Saturday to ensure readiness for the upcoming New Year travel period.

This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s policy to enhance the travel experience, focusing on safety and convenience to solidify Thailand's position as a regional aviation and tourism hub.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit emphasised the "I-SMART" framework to upgrade transport systems, improve quality of life, and support environmentally friendly practices.