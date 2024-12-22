Don Mueang Airport prepares for New Year travel period

Keerati Kijmanawat, president of Airports of Thailand Pcl (AOT), visited Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) on Saturday to ensure readiness for the upcoming New Year travel period.
This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s policy to enhance the travel experience, focusing on safety and convenience to solidify Thailand's position as a regional aviation and tourism hub.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit emphasised the "I-SMART" framework to upgrade transport systems, improve quality of life, and support environmentally friendly practices.
Airports nationwide have been instructed to boost capacities, integrate with other public transport systems, and ensure seamless collaboration among all sectors.
DMK’s New Year Forecast
Between December 27, 2024, and January 2, 2025, DMK expects to handle 4,671 flights, averaging 668 daily, a 13.32% increase from last year and an 88.62% recovery of pre-Covid levels. Passenger volume is projected at 717,002, averaging 102,429 per day, marking a 19.96% increase from 2023 and an 85.84% recovery compared with pre-pandemic levels.
Measures to Enhance Passenger Experience
DMK has implemented a 24-hour Passenger Facilitation Centre and the Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) system to streamline operations. The airport has introduced passenger service upgrades, including:
Modern Technology and Services
To boost efficiency and safety, the airport is deploying an automated biometric identification system, utilising facial recognition for identity verification. Staffing levels have been increased to ensure seamless operations, and 24-hour public transportation services are in place for passenger convenience.
Free Parking and Shuttle Services
As a New Year gesture, DMK offers free parking from December 28, 2024, to January 1, 2025, at designated lots accommodating up to 250 vehicles. A complimentary shuttle service runs every 15 minutes, 24 hours a day, to transport passengers to Gate 6 of the International Terminal.
Additionally, free shuttle buses within DMK operate from 6am to 10pm daily, connecting key areas every 15-20 minutes.
Meanwhile, Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) offers free parking at Long-Term Zone C during the same period, supported by 24-hour shuttle services to assist travellers.