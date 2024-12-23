Mana Nimitmongkol, President of the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT), shared a post from the organization's official Facebook page on December 23, 2024, highlighting the Top 10 Corruption Cases of 2024.

1. Early Release, Sentence Reductions, and Privileges for Convicts in National Corruption Cases

Prisoner, who stayed on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital and have never been incarcerated in a prison and prisoners involved in high-profile corruption cases, such as the rice-pledging scheme—including Boonsong Teriyapirom gained early release, raising public outrage.

While these individuals were freed unexpectedly quickly, former government officials involved in the same case remain incarcerated.

Even though this case may not directly relate to financial corruption, the early release and preferential treatment of these convicts represent a form of "corruption within corruption."

To this day, some politicians and government officials continue to collaborate in concealing the truth and obstructing scrutiny processes, blatantly ignoring public and global disapproval.

2. Tour Bus Fire Kills 22 Schoolchildren

This tragic accident claimed 22 lives, and only a few months later, the issue disappeared from public attention. No Department of Land Transport officials have been held accountable, and there have been no significant actions from the Minister or government to address the root causes, such as the pervasive issue of bribery and corruption in state agencies.

Despite widespread acknowledgement of the prevalence of illegal and unsafe vehicles on the roads, no effective measures have been implemented to prevent similar tragedies. These vehicles remain a danger, posing an ongoing risk of further loss of life.