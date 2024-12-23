Mana Nimitmongkol, President of the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT), shared a post from the organization's official Facebook page on December 23, 2024, highlighting the Top 10 Corruption Cases of 2024.
1. Early Release, Sentence Reductions, and Privileges for Convicts in National Corruption Cases
Prisoner, who stayed on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital and have never been incarcerated in a prison and prisoners involved in high-profile corruption cases, such as the rice-pledging scheme—including Boonsong Teriyapirom gained early release, raising public outrage.
While these individuals were freed unexpectedly quickly, former government officials involved in the same case remain incarcerated.
Even though this case may not directly relate to financial corruption, the early release and preferential treatment of these convicts represent a form of "corruption within corruption."
To this day, some politicians and government officials continue to collaborate in concealing the truth and obstructing scrutiny processes, blatantly ignoring public and global disapproval.
2. Tour Bus Fire Kills 22 Schoolchildren
This tragic accident claimed 22 lives, and only a few months later, the issue disappeared from public attention. No Department of Land Transport officials have been held accountable, and there have been no significant actions from the Minister or government to address the root causes, such as the pervasive issue of bribery and corruption in state agencies.
Despite widespread acknowledgement of the prevalence of illegal and unsafe vehicles on the roads, no effective measures have been implemented to prevent similar tragedies. These vehicles remain a danger, posing an ongoing risk of further loss of life.
3. The Case of Itthipol Khunpluem
The Corruption Court ruled him "guilty," but the case was dismissed due to the statute of limitations. The court criticized the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for neglecting the case. This ruling raises critical questions about whether it alters the previous legal principle that fleeing prosecution pauses the statute of limitations.
4. Land Grab Case at Khao Kradong Railway Land
The country's rule of law has been undermined as the influence of powerful politicians prevails over rulings by the Supreme Court and the Administrative Court. The Department of Lands and the State Railway of Thailand has passed the issue back and forth, selectively interpreting laws in distorted ways. The ultimate question remains whether this national asset will be protected or if the state will bear unnecessary losses, while political influencers gain long-term lease rights on public land at exceptionally low prices.
5. High-Speed Rail Concession Connecting Three Airports
This 200-billion-baht project includes the rights to operate the Airport Rail Link and develop land in the Makkasan area. Despite the bidding concluding five years ago, the government continues to allow the private sector to renegotiate contract terms endlessly, further reducing state benefits. This violates basic principles of fair public procurement, delays the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) development, and draws ridicule from foreign investors, who claim doing business in Thailand without connections is impossible. Transparency, they say, is nothing more than a dream.
6. The Case of Encroachment on Forests and Agricultural Land Reform Areas Covering Hundreds of Thousands of Rai Nationwide
This era is akin to a "golden age" for forest destroyers, driven by the government’s “Golden Agricultural Land Reform” policy. Amendments to the law have turned Agricultural Land Reform (ALR) plots into quasi-title deeds, allowing almost any commercial use, easy transfer of rights, and eligibility for bank mortgages.
Today, over 30% of ALR land is in the hands of wealthy investors, with encroachment continuing to rise unchecked.
7. The Case of Cadmium Waste Excavation and Relocation
Public alarm surged when previously buried hazardous cadmium waste was unearthed and sold, transported through many provinces without informing residents. All activities were conducted in secrecy, while environmental protection laws and state policies were quietly amended and distorted. To date, the issue has faded from public attention, with no reports of any state officials or agencies facing serious punishment.
8. The Case of Illegal Frozen Pork
Three groups colluded in this scheme:
This illegal frozen pork trade has jeopardized national food security, severely affected pig farmers nationwide, and forced Thai consumers to risk exposure to contaminated pork, potentially laced with beta-agonists or harmful pathogens.
9. The Case of Blackchin Tilapia
A severe aquatic crisis has spread widely due to the greed and irresponsibility of major private entities. Compounding the problem, state officials have neglected their duty to ensure public safety, turning a blind eye to the actions of traders. This betrayal of public trust reflects corruption at the expense of society’s expectations.
10. The Case of "The iCon Group"
This high-profile case exposed the systemic bribery involving officials from multiple state agencies, politicians, and once-trusted individuals. It revealed the true nature of corrupt figures hiding behind façades of integrity, dragging them from their false pedestal. The scandal laid bare how corruption leaves vulnerable citizens abandoned by the state in times of need.