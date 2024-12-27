Thailand embraces smart farming tech from China

As a major agricultural country in Southeast Asia and a global producer of natural rubber, Thailand is now seeking to transform its pillar sector with help from China's smart farming technology. (Video)

Somboon owns more than 22 hectares of farmland, mainly cultivating sugarcane, tomato and cassava. For the past six months, two of his tractors have been equipped with a smart steering system.

Guided by satellite navigation and equipped with sensors, the system allows tractors to operate autonomously along predefined routes tailored to specific crops and varying field conditions. It achieves a field accuracy of 1.5 centimetres.

"Farm work is highly dependent on seasons and weather," Somboon said. "During the harvest or planting season, bigger farms usually suffer from the shortage of hands, and hiring workers can be expensive. For ploughing, it costs around 1,600 baht ($47) per rai (1,600 square meters)."

The introduction of the autopilot steering system has helped him cut costs to 200 baht per rai.

The system features an autopilot system for precise operations, an automatic land levelling system and a monitoring capability to analyze job performance. It can be equipped with agricultural machinery beyond just tractors.