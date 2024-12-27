TAGTHAi offers an all-in-one platform for visitors to Thailand

A new app, TAGTHAi, has been launched to make travelling in Thailand “easy, stress-free and full of joy”.
The app aims to introduce visitors to the beautiful tourist attractions, efficient transportation systems, and a simple visa policy.
TAGTHAi launched a new campaign series to share the smiles of Thai people with international tourists through the "Travel Thailand Easily, Make Local Thais Happy" campaign. “This series highlights the essence of Thai hospitality and the charm of local people, emphasising five key features that make Thailand a favourite among travellers worldwide: tourist destinations, food, activities, Thai massage, and local tours,” the app-makers said.
The campaign consists of 27 videos that aim to showcase warm greetings from local tourism service providers to travellers worldwide, even before they arrive in Thailand. Each video features participants from small local businesses, offering their unique services to international tourists. You can watch all 27 videos here.
TAGTHAi (Greeting) is an all-in-one platform that consolidates travel information and services in Thailand into a single app, the application-maker said.
“Whether you're planning your next trip, looking for new local experiences, or seeking travel advice, TAGTHAi is a comprehensive platform that caters to all your travel needs in Thailand,” the app-maker said.