TAGTHAi offers an all-in-one platform for visitors to Thailand

A new app, TAGTHAi, has been launched to make travelling in Thailand “easy, stress-free and full of joy”.

The app aims to introduce visitors to the beautiful tourist attractions, efficient transportation systems, and a simple visa policy.

TAGTHAi launched a new campaign series to share the smiles of Thai people with international tourists through the "Travel Thailand Easily, Make Local Thais Happy" campaign. “This series highlights the essence of Thai hospitality and the charm of local people, emphasising five key features that make Thailand a favourite among travellers worldwide: tourist destinations, food, activities, Thai massage, and local tours,” the app-makers said.