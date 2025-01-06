Upper Thailand' faces freezing weather, with mountain lows of 3°C

24-Hour Weather Forecast

The cold air mass covers upper Thailand, the upper South, and the South China Sea. This results in cool to cold weather in the North, Northeast, and Central regions. The East, upper South, Bangkok, and its vicinity will experience cool mornings.

On mountain peaks and ridges, the weather will be cold to very cold with frost in some areas. Residents in upper Thailand and the upper South are advised to stay warm and take precautions against fire hazards due to dry and windy conditions.

The northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea remains moderate, leading to isolated thunderstorms in the South. The Gulf of Thailand will have moderate waves, with lower areas experiencing waves up to 2 metres high, and higher areas 1–2 metres. Thunderstorm-affected areas may see waves exceeding 2 meters.

Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.