Upper Thailand' faces freezing weather, with mountain lows of 3°C

24-Hour Weather Forecast
The cold air mass covers upper Thailand, the upper South, and the South China Sea. This results in cool to cold weather in the North, Northeast, and Central regions. The East, upper South, Bangkok, and its vicinity will experience cool mornings.
On mountain peaks and ridges, the weather will be cold to very cold with frost in some areas. Residents in upper Thailand and the upper South are advised to stay warm and take precautions against fire hazards due to dry and windy conditions.
The northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea remains moderate, leading to isolated thunderstorms in the South. The Gulf of Thailand will have moderate waves, with lower areas experiencing waves up to 2 metres high, and higher areas 1–2 metres. Thunderstorm-affected areas may see waves exceeding 2 meters.
Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
Weather Forecast for Thailand
From 6pm on Monday to 6pm on Tuesday
Bangkok and Vicinity
Morning Weather: Cool
Temperature Range: 18-21°C (low) / 31-33°C (high)
Wind: Northeasterly at 10-20 km/h
Northern Region
Weather: Cool to cold
Temperature Range: 11-15°C (low) / 27-32°C (high)
Mountain Peaks: Very cold with frost in some areas, 3-9°C (low)
Wind: Northeasterly at 5-15 km/h
Northeastern Region
Weather: Cool to cold
Temperature Range: 10-16°C (low) / 27-30°C (high)
Mountain Peaks: Very cold, 5-10°C (low)
Wind: Northeasterly at 10-20 km/h
Central Region
Morning Weather: Cool to cold
Temperature Range: 15-19°C (low) / 30-32°C (high)
Wind: Northeasterly at 10-20 km/h
Eastern Region
Morning Weather: Cool
Temperature Range: 16-22°C (low) / 31-34°C (high)
Wind: Northeasterly at 15-35 km/h
Sea Conditions: Waves ~1m; offshore 1-2m
Southern Region (East Coast)
Morning Weather: Cool in the upper areas, with scattered thunderstorms (30%) in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat
Temperature Range: 18-24°C (low) / 30-33°C (high)
Wind & Sea:
North of Songkhla: Northeasterly at 15-35 km/h; waves 1-2 metres, >2 metres in thunderstorms
South of Songkhla: Northeasterly at 20-35 km/h; waves ~2 metre, >2 metrea in thunderstorms
Southern Region (West Coast)
Thunderstorms: 20% in Krabi, Trang, and Satun
Temperature Range: 23-25°C (low) / 32-34°C (high)
Wind & Sea: Northeasterly at 15-30 km/h; waves ~1 metre , >1 metre offshore, >2 metres in thunderstorms