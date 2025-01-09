Support for drivers to comply with E-Hailing and related regulations

These regulations require drivers to obtain public driving licenses and register vehicles as public hire cars—motorcycles under Type Ror Yor 17 and cars under Type Ror Yor 18.
As per a recent report by Mordor Intelligence, Thailand’s ride-hailing industry is experiencing consistent growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.38%. This sector is a significant income source for drivers and their families, positively impacting transportation, tourism, and retail industries nationwide. However, the complex and time-consuming process of obtaining licenses and vehicle registrations remains a challenge for many drivers. Drivers who rely on ride-hailing as their primary income face difficulties navigating these procedures, highlighting the need for systematic support from both the government and platform operators like Bolt.
Bolt envisions that modernising regulations in partnership with the government can unlock significant economic opportunities, ensure fairness across the industry, and establish stable, reliable income streams for drivers. By fostering these changes, the ride-hailing ecosystem would thrive, driving innovation and contributing to Thailand's long-term sustainable economic development.
"Booster Week" – Empowering Drivers to Meet Regulatory Standards
To help drivers meet legal requirements effectively, Bolt has launched its "Booster Week" initiative. Held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday throughout January and continuing into 2025, the program offers hands-on support to drivers. This includes assistance with document preparation, one-on-one consultations, on-site support at the Department of Land Transport, and guidance for passing the public driving license exam.
Bolt has also introduced exclusive incentives to encourage participation. Platform drivers who upload their public driving license by 31 January 2025 will receive a 3% commission discount, insurance coverage from Bolt’s partners, and a one-time bonus of 1,000 THB. Additionally, Bolt is offering financial assistance for registration-related costs and other measures to ease drivers' burdens.
"The process of obtaining a public driving license and vehicle registration is often daunting, particularly for full-time drivers. However, Bolt’s 'Booster Week' and associated benefits have given me the confidence to navigate these requirements smoothly," shared Chatchai Nedngam, one Bolt driver-partner.
A Collaborative Vision for Sustainable Growth
Bolt remains committed to working alongside drivers, ensuring they can adapt to evolving regulations efficiently. The company also calls on the government to consider regulatory reforms that account for drivers’ realities, allowing them sufficient time to comply. With coordinated support from the government and stakeholders, Bolt envisions a future where the ride-hailing industry thrives sustainably, improving livelihoods nationwide.
Nathadon Suksiritarnan, General Manager for Bolt Thailand, says: “Drivers are at the heart of our platform, and we are fully committed to supporting them in meeting the legal requirements necessary to operate with confidence. At Bolt, we work closely with government authorities to ensure full compliance with all regulations, reflecting our dedication to fostering a fair and sustainable ride-hailing industry. By providing practical support and advocating for regulatory improvements, we aim to create long-term opportunities for drivers while contributing positively to Thailand’s economy and society.”
Bolt remains at the forefront of the ride-hailing industry, driving meaningful change, advocating for fair practices, and promoting enduring growth for all stakeholders. By aligning with evolving regulations and fostering collaboration, Bolt is dedicated to building a thriving ecosystem that supports shared prosperity and long-term success.