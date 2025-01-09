Support for drivers to comply with E-Hailing and related regulations

These regulations require drivers to obtain public driving licenses and register vehicles as public hire cars—motorcycles under Type Ror Yor 17 and cars under Type Ror Yor 18.

As per a recent report by Mordor Intelligence, Thailand’s ride-hailing industry is experiencing consistent growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.38%. This sector is a significant income source for drivers and their families, positively impacting transportation, tourism, and retail industries nationwide. However, the complex and time-consuming process of obtaining licenses and vehicle registrations remains a challenge for many drivers. Drivers who rely on ride-hailing as their primary income face difficulties navigating these procedures, highlighting the need for systematic support from both the government and platform operators like Bolt.

Bolt envisions that modernising regulations in partnership with the government can unlock significant economic opportunities, ensure fairness across the industry, and establish stable, reliable income streams for drivers. By fostering these changes, the ride-hailing ecosystem would thrive, driving innovation and contributing to Thailand's long-term sustainable economic development.