Thai forces kill 4 smugglers, seize 1 ton of meth near Myanmar border

A firefight between soldiers and drug smugglers on Monday night left four dead near the Myanmar border in Chiang Rai province, according to Major General Kidakorn Chantra, commander of the Pha Muang Force.
Kidakorn inspected the site of the clash, near Pang Mahan village, Mae Fa Luang district, about 600 metres from the border, on Tuesday.
The area is part of the infamous Golden Triangle, where transnational crime organisations have flourished in Myanmar amid the chaos following the 2021 coup.
Kidakorn said soldiers on a routine drug-suppression patrol had spotted a group of suspects carrying sacks and attempted to approach them for inspection.
However, the suspects opened fire on the patrol, sparking a 20-minute firefight before the smugglers retreated back across the border.
After securing the area overnight, Thai forces conducted a dawn sweep and uncovered a massive haul of drugs along with the bullet-riddled bodies of four suspected smugglers.
Soldiers seized 35 sacks containing 1.155 tons of methamphetamine. The drugs were believed to be in transit through Thailand, heading to a third country.
Kidakorn said the smuggling gang comprised 30-35 individuals, who had crossed the border before being challenged by Thai troops.
"I urge people to consider whether transporting narcotics across the Thai border from neighbouring countries is truly worth risking their lives,” the commander said.
“This trade also takes a heavy toll on the youth of our communities, leading to drug addiction. Please weigh whether it is truly worth it.”
The Pha Muang Force was established in 1995 to guard border areas in six provinces: Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Phayao.