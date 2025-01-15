Thai forces kill 4 smugglers, seize 1 ton of meth near Myanmar border

A firefight between soldiers and drug smugglers on Monday night left four dead near the Myanmar border in Chiang Rai province, according to Major General Kidakorn Chantra, commander of the Pha Muang Force.

Kidakorn inspected the site of the clash, near Pang Mahan village, Mae Fa Luang district, about 600 metres from the border, on Tuesday.

The area is part of the infamous Golden Triangle, where transnational crime organisations have flourished in Myanmar amid the chaos following the 2021 coup.

Kidakorn said soldiers on a routine drug-suppression patrol had spotted a group of suspects carrying sacks and attempted to approach them for inspection.