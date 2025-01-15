256 tons of electronic waste seized from Laem Chabang Port

The Customs Department has seized over 256 tons of electronic waste smuggled from Japan and Hong Kong via Laem Chabang Port, department spokesperson Panthong Loykulnanta told a press conference.
Speaking at the Laem Chabang Port Customs Office in Chonburi province to announce the seizure of 10 containers of electronic waste, weighing over 256 tons, smuggled into Thailand through Laem Chabang Port.
Panthong said that the Customs Department has been vigilant in monitoring illegal imports of electronic waste in line with the policy of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who prioritises preventing and suppressing electronic waste imports to safeguard public health. Customs director-general Theeraj Athanavanich has directed officers to remain alert and intensify efforts to intercept and suppress the illegal import and transit of such waste into the kingdom.
On January 3 and 6, 2025, Customs officials discovered attempts to smuggle electronic waste through the port. They inspected 10 suspicious shipping containers, which were falsely declared as scrap metal and used metal on the import documentation to evade scrutiny. The containers were seized for further detailed examination.
The inspection found that nine containers originated from Japan and one from Hong Kong. Inside, Customs officials discovered unusable components and parts of electronic appliances classified as electronic waste, weighing a total of 256,320 kilograms. This type of waste is classified as Category 3 hazardous material, requiring import authorisation from the Department of Industrial Works.
Additionally, importing such materials must comply with the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and Their Disposal.
The statistics for the confiscation of hazardous waste, including electronic waste and plastic waste, for the fiscal year 2025 (October 1, 2024 - January 14, 2025) are 19 cases of hazardous waste under the Basel Convention, including electronic waste, weighing 256,643 kilograms, and 6 cases of plastic waste weighing 322,980 kilograms, totalling 25 cases with a combined weight of 579,623 kilograms.
The Customs Department spokesperson further stated that, in addition to electronic waste, the department remains vigilant about monitoring other environmentally and health-impacting goods, such as plastic scrap. This aligns with the Ministry of Commerce’s regulation, which bans plastic scrap imports effective from January 1, 2025.