256 tons of electronic waste seized from Laem Chabang Port

The inspection found that nine containers originated from Japan and one from Hong Kong. Inside, Customs officials discovered unusable components and parts of electronic appliances classified as electronic waste, weighing a total of 256,320 kilograms. This type of waste is classified as Category 3 hazardous material, requiring import authorisation from the Department of Industrial Works.

Additionally, importing such materials must comply with the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and Their Disposal.

The statistics for the confiscation of hazardous waste, including electronic waste and plastic waste, for the fiscal year 2025 (October 1, 2024 - January 14, 2025) are 19 cases of hazardous waste under the Basel Convention, including electronic waste, weighing 256,643 kilograms, and 6 cases of plastic waste weighing 322,980 kilograms, totalling 25 cases with a combined weight of 579,623 kilograms.

The Customs Department spokesperson further stated that, in addition to electronic waste, the department remains vigilant about monitoring other environmentally and health-impacting goods, such as plastic scrap. This aligns with the Ministry of Commerce’s regulation, which bans plastic scrap imports effective from January 1, 2025.