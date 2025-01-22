Two Thai workers win South Korean lottery worth nearly THB100 million

Tussanee revealed that on the morning of January 20, her son, 42, called to say he was coming home. At first, she thought he might have gotten into trouble and was being sent back. Then he told her he had won a major lottery prize. She initially thought he was joking, but when she realised it was true, she and her granddaughter were overjoyed and at a loss for words.

The next day, her son called again, saying he was about to head to work. She asked why he didn’t take a day off, and he replied, “Why should I?” Tussanee said that her son is hardworking.

She added that he would finish his contract with the factory in another 5-6 months and return home after completing his four-year contract.

Tussanee further said that another person who was also lucky worked with her son, and they bought the lottery ticket together. However, she couldn’t recall which province that person was from, except that he was from the northern region.

Tussanee shared that back home, her son was not fond of the lottery, but after moving abroad for work, he would occasionally buy lottery tickets. Regarding plans on using the prize money, they haven’t discussed it yet. They are waiting for her son to return home before making any decisions together, the mother said.