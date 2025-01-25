Chinese held for ransom after being tricked into travelling from Laos

However, the victims managed to alert their relatives from the resort and ask for help.

After learning of the incident, the victims' relatives contacted police, requesting assistance. Phibun Mangsahan Police Station quickly intervened, rescuing the seven Chinese men and arresting the entire gang involved, which comprised three police officers, one border patrol officer, one ranger, one Burmese individual, and two Thai nationals.

The suspects were taken to Phibun Mangsahan Police Station for questioning.

Initially, the Chinese nationals were charged with illegal entry to the country, while the police and military members of the gang were charged with misconduct and abuse of their positions to cause harm. All suspects were scheduled to be sent to court on Saturday.