Chinese held for ransom after being tricked into travelling from Laos

Seven Chinese men were tricked into travelling from Laos to Chanuman district, Amnat Charoen province, with promises of work in Thailand, offering good wages. Once they crossed the Mekong River and arrived, they were threatened and held for 2 million baht ransom to secure their release.
The men were then taken to a resort in Phibun Mangsahan district, Ubon Ratchathani province, where they were forced to call their relatives in Laos to arrange the ransom. The gang assured the victims that after receiving the money, they would be freed and returned to the border at Chongmek, Sirinthorn district, Ubon Ratchathani.
However, the victims managed to alert their relatives from the resort and ask for help.
After learning of the incident, the victims' relatives contacted police, requesting assistance. Phibun Mangsahan Police Station quickly intervened, rescuing the seven Chinese men and arresting the entire gang involved, which comprised three police officers, one border patrol officer, one ranger, one Burmese individual, and two Thai nationals.
The suspects were taken to Phibun Mangsahan Police Station for questioning.
Initially, the Chinese nationals were charged with illegal entry to the country, while the police and military members of the gang were charged with misconduct and abuse of their positions to cause harm. All suspects were scheduled to be sent to court on Saturday.
Reporters indicated that after bringing the suspects to the police station, authorities prohibited journalists from photographing the suspects, citing a violation of rights.
Police officers locked the station's front door, barring reporters from entering. The suspects were then discreetly escorted through the back entrance to avoid media attention, with officials claiming that the order to avoid publicity came directly from higher-ups, who feared damage to the department's reputation.