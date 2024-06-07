The rise of the ‘Orange Cobras’

Next Monday (June 12) will likely be a tumultuous day for the Move Forward Party as the Constitutional Court is holding the first hearing on the petition to dissolve the party on charges of intention to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.
Party leader Chaithawat Tulathon and chief advisor Pita Limjaroenrat have stated in several interviews that the party is prepared for all possible scenarios. That said, and despite Nakharin Mektrairat, the president of the Constitutional Court, stating that he and his fellow judges do not have a predetermined stance in deciding cases and that their judgments are only made on the basis of whether the charges are in accordance with or contrary to the Constitution, Move Forward’s spiritual leaders Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and Piyabutr Saengkanokkul believe that the Party will not survive the dictates of the elite in this legal war.
Amidst this precarious situation, the Party leaders have acknowledged that while a few "Orange Cobras" (cobra is a term used to refer to party defectors and orange is the colour of the Move Forward Party), have indeed been in contact with other parties, especially those from the opposing side, most are not core members of the party but are constituency MPs who were swept into parliament largely due to Pita's popularity.
However, analysts believe that a new wave of "Orange Cobras" could emerge from issues related to the party's core values and the controversy over amending the lèse-majesté law.
During the 2023 MP candidate selection process, Pita and Chaithawat emphasizsd that the candidate selection must be rigorous, focusing on those who align with the party’s core values, both at the district and provincial levels. However, some opportunistic politicians still managed to infiltrate. This occurred because some local politicians, who initially wanted to join major parties but found no opportunity, turned to Move Forward as a stepping stone before eventually switching to a larger party.
This group of MPs, who do not strongly adhere to the ideology of amending the lèse-majesté law, are unlikely to adapt or remain within the party due to its core ideology, and thus likely to switch parties if Move Forward is dissolved in the near future.
Several observations about such defections have been made during the past 2-3 months, with a series of news leaks from a “source” who serves as a spokesperson for General Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party. These leaks include reports about the appointment of individuals to take care of the Move Forward MPs to pave the way for Prawit to become Prime Minister, and the news that 13 Move Forward MPs met with General Prawit at his residence in early March.
Following the recent movement that saw 40 senators submit a petition against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, the same source has been spreading news that a number of Move Forward MPs went to give their support to Prawit at his residence. This is because if Srettha does not survive, Prawit might become the "accidental" prime minister.
Another rumour suggests that the new generation of "Orange Cobras" might be more inclined to join the "Red Party" ( Pheu Thai Party ) rather than Prawit’s party, because the party of the "Big Boss" (Thaksin Shinawatra ) still has a strong influence in the northeastern and northern regions.
Manit Sangpoom, a Surin MP from the Pheu Thai Party, said that if Move Forward were to be dissolved, he would not agree to the Pheu Thai Party accepting Move Forward MPs, adding that he believes that they already have somewhere to go.
With most only interested in keeping their MP status alive, only time will tell where and in whom these “Orange Cobras” will choose to sink their fangs.