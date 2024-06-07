The rise of the ‘Orange Cobras’

Amidst this precarious situation, the Party leaders have acknowledged that while a few "Orange Cobras" (cobra is a term used to refer to party defectors and orange is the colour of the Move Forward Party), have indeed been in contact with other parties, especially those from the opposing side, most are not core members of the party but are constituency MPs who were swept into parliament largely due to Pita's popularity.

However, analysts believe that a new wave of "Orange Cobras" could emerge from issues related to the party's core values and the controversy over amending the lèse-majesté law.

During the 2023 MP candidate selection process, Pita and Chaithawat emphasizsd that the candidate selection must be rigorous, focusing on those who align with the party’s core values, both at the district and provincial levels. However, some opportunistic politicians still managed to infiltrate. This occurred because some local politicians, who initially wanted to join major parties but found no opportunity, turned to Move Forward as a stepping stone before eventually switching to a larger party.

This group of MPs, who do not strongly adhere to the ideology of amending the lèse-majesté law, are unlikely to adapt or remain within the party due to its core ideology, and thus likely to switch parties if Move Forward is dissolved in the near future.