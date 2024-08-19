New PM Paetongtarn mends rifts with Pheu Thai MPs

New Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is courting Pheu Thai MPs in an effort to unify a party divided by the detached leadership style of her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, according to sources.

Srettha's tenure as PM reportedly sparked dissatisfaction among many Pheu Thai MPs, particularly senior lawmakers and the Northeast faction, who viewed Srettha as an outsider who hadn't fought alongside them. They were also angered by losing out on certain ministerial appointments.

Srettha’s weakness lay in his strained relationships with Pheu Thai MPs. Recent efforts by high-profile figures to mediate and improve relations largely failed.

On several occasions, Srettha refused to meet with Pheu Thai MPs. For example, when MPs wanted to discuss the co-payment fertiliser policy, which faced local resistance, Srettha closed his door to them at Parliament, causing tension.