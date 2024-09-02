People’s Party candidate beaten in Ratchaburi PAO election

The almost completed unofficial vote count in the Ratchaburi PAO presidential election on Sunday (September 1) shows incumbent Wiwat Nitikanchana securing victory with 236,433 votes, defeating Chairat Sakisaraphong, a candidate from the People’s Party, who garnered 168,976 votes, resulting in a margin of 67,457 votes.
Wiwat declared his victory and stated that this election involved competing against a political party. He expressed concern as to whether the campaign strategies would satisfy the public and help them understand local policies versus those of the political parties.
Wiwat emphasised his close connection with the people of Ratchaburi, understanding their issues, which led to his receiving over 200,000 votes. He concluded by stating that the public still desires a local leader who can work for them.
Chairat meanwhile expressed his gratitude to the voters who came out to exercise their rights. He noted that his vote count had doubled compared to 2020, which reflects the positive impact of his work in the area over the years.
He believes that more people are opening their hearts to him and recognising the value of his policies and stresses that he remains committed to continuing his work for the people of Ratchaburi and hopes they will continue to give him more opportunities in the future.
Commenting on the defeat, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People's Party, stated that local elections are not related to larger political entities because, in every election, it is the people who decide.
He stressed that every campaign policy is intended to benefit the public. The election results, he added, are influenced by several factors, particularly the rights of the people. The more the public participates, the more their representatives and policies will reflect their true needs, underscoring the importance of the people's voice.