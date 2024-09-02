People’s Party candidate beaten in Ratchaburi PAO election

Wiwat emphasised his close connection with the people of Ratchaburi, understanding their issues, which led to his receiving over 200,000 votes. He concluded by stating that the public still desires a local leader who can work for them.

Chairat meanwhile expressed his gratitude to the voters who came out to exercise their rights. He noted that his vote count had doubled compared to 2020, which reflects the positive impact of his work in the area over the years.

He believes that more people are opening their hearts to him and recognising the value of his policies and stresses that he remains committed to continuing his work for the people of Ratchaburi and hopes they will continue to give him more opportunities in the future.