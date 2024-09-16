Pheu Thai candidate wins Phitsanulok by-election

Pheu Thai Party leaders, led by Somsak Thepsuthin, Public Health Minister and the party’s election director, celebrated their candidate’s win in the Phitsanulok’s District 1 by-election on Sunday, turning out en masse to congratulate the party’s Jadet Chantra on his victory over Natachanon Chanaburanasak, the candidate from the People's Party.

The final vote tally gave Jadet 37,209 votes, while Natachanon received 30,640 nods. Voter turnout was 54.95 %.

In his speech, Somsak noted that the District 1 constituency had not voted in a Pheu Thai MP in 20 years, which had been of concern. However, the result showed that the people of Phitsanulok accepted and supported Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and thanked them for this gift to the new PM. He added that this sentiment was not limited to Phitsanulok and that people nationwide see Prime Minister Paetongtarn as the country’s hope.