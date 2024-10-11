Lawyer who toppled Move Forward takes aim at Pheu Thai, Thaksin

Pheu Thai and its leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra now risk suffering the same fate as other parties founded by the Shinawatra family, including the Thai Rak Thai and the People's Power parties, both of which were dissolved.

On Thursday, independent lawyer Teerayut Suwankesorn filed a petition with the Constitutional Court, requesting a ruling on whether Pheu Thai and Thaksin Shinawatra’s actions violated constitutional provisions on lèse-majesté, control of the state administration, and allowing outside influence to dominate the party.

Although the petition only seeks to halt these actions, it could lead to dissolution of the ruling party.

Teerayut's move has captured public attention, raising questions about his motivation for the petition. Is he working for the old power bloc, including the Palang Pracharat Party, which was tossed from the ruling coalition amid Thaksin's return to power?