Statute of limitations must not deny justice to families of 85 victims killed in Tak Bai incident, say UN experts

*The experts: Morris Tidball-Binz, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Gina Romero, Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association; Gabriella Citroni (Chair-Rapporteur), Grażyna Baranowska (Vice-Chair), Ana-Lorena Delgadillo Pérez and Aua Baldé, Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances; Ben Saul, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism; Irene Khan, Special Rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression

** The experts also wrote to Thailand in 2004, to which the Thailand provided three replies. Available here pages 242-246.

The Special Rapporteurs are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. Comprising the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, Special Procedures is the general name of the Council's independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. Special Procedures experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent from any government or organization and serve in their individual capacity.