Chadchart lauds US system for letting elected leaders complete their term

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt praised the patience of Americans, noting that regardless of who becomes president they waited until the end of the term to elect a new leader.
Chadchart shared his views on lessons Thais can learn from the US presidential election during an event held at the US Embassy in Thailand to follow the election results.
He observed that one takeaway from the US election is the emphasis on encouraging people to vote. He added that most US leaders serve full terms because citizens accept election results, whether positive or negative and wait patiently for the full four-year period.
“They compete fiercely, but once the election ends, everything moves forward and leaders stay until the end of their terms,” Chadchart remarked.
“We can’t predict when there will be a female president — it depends on voters. But many capable women already lead in private companies,” Chadchart noted.
When asked about the US not electing a female president, while Thailand has had two female prime ministers, Chadchart commented that having a female president depends on readiness and voters, which may take time.