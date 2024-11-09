Defence Minister Phumtham visits Ko Kut Operational Unit

Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai visited the Ko Kut Operational Unit in Ko Kut district, Trat province, on Saturday to boost morale and inspect the operations of the Royal Thai Navy personnel stationed on the island.

Phumtham, who also is deputy prime minister, addressed the personnel, urging them to perform their duties with strength and reaffirming the government's readiness to provide support for any shortages.

He emphasised that Ko Kut is Thai territory, but because of preparations for negotiations under the MOU44 framework governing the Thai-Cambodian overlapping claims area, there may be some misunderstandings in society. However, he encouraged the personnel to continue fulfilling their duties without concern.

The Royal Thai Navy has been responsible for safeguarding Thailand’s maritime sovereignty in the Eastern region, particularly around Ko Kut. After Thailand's declaration of its continental shelf in 1973, the Navy has continuously overseen the area without any significant issues, allowing the local population to live and work peacefully.