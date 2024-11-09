Defence Minister Phumtham visits Ko Kut Operational Unit

Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai visited the Ko Kut Operational Unit in Ko Kut district, Trat province, on Saturday to boost morale and inspect the operations of the Royal Thai Navy personnel stationed on the island.
Phumtham, who also is deputy prime minister, addressed the personnel, urging them to perform their duties with strength and reaffirming the government's readiness to provide support for any shortages.
He emphasised that Ko Kut is Thai territory, but because of preparations for negotiations under the MOU44 framework governing the Thai-Cambodian overlapping claims area, there may be some misunderstandings in society. However, he encouraged the personnel to continue fulfilling their duties without concern.
The Royal Thai Navy has been responsible for safeguarding Thailand’s maritime sovereignty in the Eastern region, particularly around Ko Kut. After Thailand's declaration of its continental shelf in 1973, the Navy has continuously overseen the area without any significant issues, allowing the local population to live and work peacefully.
The Ko Kut Operational Unit is a special unit under the Air and Coastal Defence Command (ACDC), which is under the jurisdiction of the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC).
The unit was established on Ko Kut in 1978 as Special Surveillance Unit 1, renamed the Ko Kut Operational Unit in 1986. In 1991, the Air Defence and Coastal Defence Command authorised the 1st Coastal Defence Regiment to take responsibility for the unit’s operations.
The mission of the Ko Kut Operational Unit includes protecting against maritime and aerial threats. safeguarding Thai fishing vessels, and supporting naval and ground operations, as well as conducting psychological operations and public relations activities with local government agencies and the public in the area.
Phumtham said in an interview that if people look around, they will see the Thai flag displayed in various areas of the island, along with personnel and military equipment used to protect the country.
He also highlighted the ongoing high-level exchanges and visits between Thai and Cambodian military officials along the border, with both sides regularly meeting and engaging in joint activities. He emphasised that the area is not in any crisis or cause for concern, assuring that it remains peaceful, stable and secure.
The defence minister said those who suggest revising or replacing MOU44 because negotiations have failed over the years should first assess the actual numbers. He explained that MOU44 does not address any specific benefits but merely acknowledges overlapping areas under maritime law.
The memorandum of understanding with Cambodia calls for peaceful negotiations regarding unresolved issues, and all stakeholders, including the military, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Department of Treaties, agree that this mechanism is important.
His only concern is ensuring that political-party interests do not interfere with the national interest. He stressed that issues of sovereignty and borders are not matters to be played with by certain individuals, and the priority should be the benefits of the Thai people.
Regarding his visit to Ko Kut on Saturday, despite political opposition and resistance from some groups, he emphasised that as the person responsible for overseeing the benefits from the Thai-Cambodian maritime overlap, his role is simply to assess the areas for negotiation.
On the matter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra being appointed as an economic adviser to Cambodia by that country’s prime minister at the time, Hun Sen, Phumtham said he did not see it as an issue.
He pointed out that Thaksin’s appointment took place nearly 20 years ago and that he has also served as an economic adviser to other countries, not just Cambodia, because of his success in resolving economic issues. This issue is unrelated to the current situation and should not be blown out of proportion, Phumtham said.
As for whether Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will visit Ko Kut, Phumtham suggested it would be necessary to ask her, as she has many responsibilities. If she is able to visit, she likely will.