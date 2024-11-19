Suriya reveals latest on Khao Kradong issue in Buri Ram

Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit has revealed the progress regarding the State Railway of Thailand's appeal to the director general of the Department of Lands over the decision not to revoke the land-title deeds in the Khao Kradong area in Buri Ram.

He emphasised that the SRT has complied with the rulings of the Supreme Court and the Appeal Court Region 3, which declared the land is SRT property.

After the director general ruled otherwise, the SRT submitted a formal objection. However, no response has been received to confirm agreement or disagreement with the objection.

Regarding reports from the Department of Lands suggesting that the case be pursued in the Civil Court to take legal action against occupants or trespassers of 900 land plots, SRT has held board meetings and assigned the legal department to review the matter. It is expected that legal action will be filed within a month. This issue, however, is separate from a previous one.