Suriya reveals latest on Khao Kradong issue in Buri Ram

Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit has revealed the progress regarding the State Railway of Thailand's appeal to the director general of the Department of Lands over the decision not to revoke the land-title deeds in the Khao Kradong area in Buri Ram.
He emphasised that the SRT has complied with the rulings of the Supreme Court and the Appeal Court Region 3, which declared the land is SRT property.
After the director general ruled otherwise, the SRT submitted a formal objection. However, no response has been received to confirm agreement or disagreement with the objection.
Regarding reports from the Department of Lands suggesting that the case be pursued in the Civil Court to take legal action against occupants or trespassers of 900 land plots, SRT has held board meetings and assigned the legal department to review the matter. It is expected that legal action will be filed within a month. This issue, however, is separate from a previous one.
"I confirm that there is clear evidence that the land at Khao Kradong belongs to the SRT. The media can verify this in the 20-plus pages of objection documents, which detail the matter thoroughly," said Suriya, who also holds the post of deputy prime minister.
When asked whether the area of the racetrack and football field falls under SRT’s jurisdiction, Suriya responded that he had not yet reviewed the specific details.
He added that if the director general of the Department of Lands does not revoke the Khao Kradong land-title deeds, further action will depend on the response received.
As for whether the Ministry of Transport will pursue legal action if the director general fails to comply with the court rulings to revoke the deeds, Suriya said he had discussed the matter with the SRT governor but refrained from elaborating further.
As for the proposal to allow trespassers to lease the land from the SRT, he said this approach was suggested by the Council of State. However, the legal process must proceed first. Once it is legally established that the land belongs to the SRT, decisions on whether or not to lease it can be made afterwards.
“Regarding concerns about this issue being linked to political motives, even if it is claimed as part of administrative duties, I am not worried. This is a straightforward process. If we fail to act, both I and the SRT could face charges,” Suriya said.
In addition, when asked about a petition to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to revoke the land rights of the Alpine Golf Course, and whether this could be seen as retaliation, Suriya commented that if the Alpine land issue involves legal violations, it should be handled accordingly. However, his initial view is that there does not appear to be any legal wrongdoing in this case.