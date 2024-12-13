The People's Party and Prime Minister's performance report

Natthaphong said the government must build confidence that its policies will genuinely create opportunities for Thais amid the new global dynamics of 2025.

"What I hoped to see from the prime minister’s address was a commitment to civil service reform. While the PM discussed the digital economy and digital government, she failed to address critical issues such as anticorruption measures and decentralisation," he said.

He also criticised Paetongtarn’s plan to combat the drug trade.

“All that was mentioned was the creation of a platform for reporting drug-related complaints. This is grossly insufficient.”

He noted that much-needed education reform was also absent from her speech, with no mention of the Education Act or curriculum updates.

Turning to energy policy, Natthaphong said the PM had neglected to address the pressing issue of revoking the 3,600 MW renewable energy concessions. The noted that the energy minister had submitted a letter on the matter to the National Energy Policy Committee (NEPC), chaired by Paetongtarn, but no resolution was in sight.

On foreign policy, the PP leader said Thailand’s stance on the global trade war expected next year lacked clarity. The United States is poised to raise tariffs on countries with which it has trade deficits, including Thailand.

“I want to see the prime minister view Thailand not as a ‘small country’, as Srettha Thavisin once described it, but as a middle power with bargaining leverage,” Natthaphong stated.

His statements offered a preview of the no-confidence debate against the government, which the opposition party plans for the first quarter of next year. The “Orange” camp's grilling sessions are known for their sharp rhetoric backed by hard-hitting information.

Time is ticking for the prime minister and her Cabinet to make progress on resolving the myriad issues raised by the opposition.