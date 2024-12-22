EC launches criminal proceedings against Chonburi MP of People’s Party

The inquiry found that on April 4, 2023, Chawal reported his election campaign activities through electronic means via a Facebook account named "Move Forward Party Chonburi " to the Chonburi provincial election director. The advertising expenses for this campaign amounted to 5,512.46 baht.

However, Chawal did not include these expenses in the total election campaign costs, claiming he was unaware of the advertising expenses. Two witnesses, who managed the Facebook posts on his behalf, testified that the failure to report these expenses to Chawal was due to oversight and that Chawal had not followed up on the matter.

The EC concluded that there was sufficient evidence to believe Chawal deliberately submitted an inaccurate and incomplete election income and expense report as required by law within 90 days of the election.

The penalties for this violation include imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both, along with the revocation of the individual’s electoral rights for five years as ordered by the court.



