Thaksin forgives man who tried to tarnish his reputation on social media

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra said he has forgiven the individual who edited and disseminated defamatory images and videos on social media to tarnish his reputation.
He said he views the suspect as a fellow Thai citizen and, after an investigation, confirmed that the person had acted independently without financial backing.
Thaksin’s personal lawyer, Winyat Chatmontree, revealed that the former prime minister was informed of legal action against users on platforms such as TikTok and X, who had manipulated images and made defamatory statements about him.
The suspect was later arrested, searched, and interrogated. He reportedly confessed to the crime and issued a written apology along with a video and audio statement. In response, Thaksin said he forgave them, recognising them as a fellow Thai citizen who was merely trying to make a living and had no financial sponsors or hidden backers. As the case was eligible for settlement, he proceeded to withdraw the complaint.
This case originated from an operation by the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB). Acting on a warrant issued by the Criminal Court on January 16, 2025, police raided a dormitory in Samut Sakhon province. The suspect had used social media to edit and share manipulated images of Thaksin, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, and other well-known figures, adding knowingly false captions intended to damage their reputations, subject them to public contempt, and cause humiliation.
The suspect was charged under the Computer Crimes Act, which carries a penalty of up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 200,000 baht. However, Thaksin’s decision to forgive them, led to the withdrawal of the complaint.