Thaksin forgives man who tried to tarnish his reputation on social media

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra said he has forgiven the individual who edited and disseminated defamatory images and videos on social media to tarnish his reputation.

He said he views the suspect as a fellow Thai citizen and, after an investigation, confirmed that the person had acted independently without financial backing.

Thaksin’s personal lawyer, Winyat Chatmontree, revealed that the former prime minister was informed of legal action against users on platforms such as TikTok and X, who had manipulated images and made defamatory statements about him.