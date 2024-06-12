Chatri Sityodtong reveals what could be next for Rodtang 

“The Iron Man” turned out a vintage performance at Bangkok’s Impact Arena this past weekend, outpointing heated rival Denis Puric in a non-title flyweight kickboxing bout at ONE 167: Tawanchai v Nattawut II on Saturday, 8 June.

At the post-fight press conference, Sityodtong had one name in mind as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion’s next foe – Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa.

“I want to do Rodtang v Takeru, 100 per cent. I want to do that fight this year. Maybe in Japan, let’s see. But I want to do Takeru v Rodtang,” he said.