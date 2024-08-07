Ilhan Fandi out to show what he can do in Thai League 1 after ending Belgian stint

The 21-year-old has joined his brother Ikhsan at Thailand’s BG Pathum United on a two-year deal. He had opted not to renew his contract with Belgian second-tier side KMSK Deinze, where he had little first-team action following a long injury layoff.
While there was also interest from Japan and South Korea, a concrete offer came from Pathum, where Ilhan aims to make a similar impact as Ikhsan, 25, who recently inked a three-year contract extension after amassing 37 goals in 67 matches over 2½ seasons.
Their oldest brother Irfan, 26, was also with Pathum but ended his 5½-year stint with the Rabbits in June when he joined fellow Thai League 1 side Port FC.
Ilhan, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, noted that Pathum had shown interest as early as November 2023.
He said he felt the need to “enjoy my football again” after his Belgian stint.
“Most footballers will tell you that when you enjoy your game, it helps you to feel relaxed and be at your best and I think I will get that here,” he added.
“The club has shown interest in me for a long while and I’m glad to finally be here I can’t wait to start showing what I can do while helping the club do well in all the competitions that we are in.”
Ilhan joined Deinze in December 2022 after scoring 20 goals in 27 matches for Singapore Premier League (SPL) side Albirex Niigata. However, a complete tear of his left anterior cruciate ligament sidelined him less than a month later.
After returning from a nine-month layoff, he found scarce first-team opportunities, with his debut coming as an 85th-minute substitute in a 4-0 win over Lierse Kempenzonen in January 2024. Most of his game time was spent with the Under-21 side.
Ilhan, who still hopes to play in Japan or Europe in future, added: “I played for a top side in Singapore and did well there.
“Going to Europe was a big step and a risk that not a lot of people will take. I have no regrets about going to Belgium. I matured a lot as a person when I was there and I have improved my overall gameplay. The hard work continues in Thailand, I want to learn from the senior players and show the quality I have.”
The Thai League 1 season will kick off on Aug 9, with Pathum facing Sukhothai a day later.
Ilhan, who joined the club when the team were in the final stages of pre-season, will need time to get up to speed with the rest of his teammates. The 2022 SPL Young Player of the Year is champing at the bit and has set a target of winning the Thai League Young Player of the Year.
Ikhsan is looking forward to witnessing his younger brother’s development up close.
He said: “I can’t wait for him to show everyone how he has developed and what he has learnt from his time in Europe. I hope he can settle down quickly in Thailand and that will then enable him to show his best for BG.
“I am also hoping to play alongside him and hopefully we can have a good combination going for the team.”
Besides the Fandi brothers, there are also a few other Singaporeans plying their trade in the Thai top tier.
Lions utility player Jacob Mahler recently joined Muangthong United, Harhys Stewart is set to begin his first full season with Chiangrai United, while Akbar Nawas is the coach of Nakhon Pathom United.
Ilhan said: “If players want to get out of their comfort zones, Thailand is a good step. I hope more players can play abroad because that will just make our national team stronger I think if you play with better players in better leagues, you can only improve.”
Deepanraj Ganesan
The Straits Times
Asia News Network