Ilhan Fandi out to show what he can do in Thai League 1 after ending Belgian stint

The 21-year-old has joined his brother Ikhsan at Thailand’s BG Pathum United on a two-year deal. He had opted not to renew his contract with Belgian second-tier side KMSK Deinze, where he had little first-team action following a long injury layoff.

While there was also interest from Japan and South Korea, a concrete offer came from Pathum, where Ilhan aims to make a similar impact as Ikhsan, 25, who recently inked a three-year contract extension after amassing 37 goals in 67 matches over 2½ seasons.

Their oldest brother Irfan, 26, was also with Pathum but ended his 5½-year stint with the Rabbits in June when he joined fellow Thai League 1 side Port FC.

Ilhan, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, noted that Pathum had shown interest as early as November 2023.

He said he felt the need to “enjoy my football again” after his Belgian stint.

“Most footballers will tell you that when you enjoy your game, it helps you to feel relaxed and be at your best and I think I will get that here,” he added.

“The club has shown interest in me for a long while and I’m glad to finally be here I can’t wait to start showing what I can do while helping the club do well in all the competitions that we are in.”