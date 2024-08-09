Weeraphon breaks own junior world record in silver-winning effort

Thai weightlifter Weeraphon Wichuma boosted the country’s medal tally at the Paris Olympics, winning a silver medal in the men’s 73kg weightlifting with a record-breaking performance.
The 19-year-old Surin native broke his own world junior record in the clean and jerk with a lift of 198kg, for a total of 346kg. Weeraphon becomes eligible to receive a prize money of 10.1 million baht for the performance.
In the snatch, Weeraphon lifted 148kg in his first attempt, but failed at 152kg in his next two attempts, which placed him 9th among the competitors.
In the clean and jerk, Weeraphon produced his best, beginning with 190kg on his first attempt, 194kg in his second, and 198kg on his third, ensuring him the silver. In the process, he broke his own junior world record of 195kg, for a combined 346kg.
The gold medal went to Rizki Juniansyah from Indonesia, who lifted a total of 354kg – 155 and 199kg – setting a new Olympic record in the clean and jerk. The bronze went to Andreev Bozhidar Dimitrov from Bulgaria, with a total of 344kg (154-190kg). The top contender, Shi Zhiyong from China, did not succeed in any of his clean-and-jerk attempts.
For his silver medal achievement, Weeraphon will receive a total of 10.1 million baht: 7.2 million baht (50% as a lump sum and 50% as monthly payments over four years) from the National Sports Development Fund of Thailand; 10,000 baht per month for 20 years from the Olympic Committee of Thailand, totalling 2.4 million baht; and 500,000 baht from Osotspa Pcl.
Weeraphon is currently a student at Surin Rajabhat University's Faculty of Education, specialising in Sports Science.
He had previously won two gold medals and a silver at the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships in Saudi Arabia and got a silver at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. He also holds the junior world record with a total combined weight of 351kg, set at the Hangzhou Asian Games on September 30, 2023.
As of Friday, Thailand's Olympic continent has won 1 gold medal, 3 silver medals, and 2 bronze medals.