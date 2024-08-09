Weeraphon breaks own junior world record in silver-winning effort

Thai weightlifter Weeraphon Wichuma boosted the country’s medal tally at the Paris Olympics, winning a silver medal in the men’s 73kg weightlifting with a record-breaking performance.

The 19-year-old Surin native broke his own world junior record in the clean and jerk with a lift of 198kg, for a total of 346kg. Weeraphon becomes eligible to receive a prize money of 10.1 million baht for the performance.

In the snatch, Weeraphon lifted 148kg in his first attempt, but failed at 152kg in his next two attempts, which placed him 9th among the competitors.