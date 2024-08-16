Thai Olympic medallists presented gifts from King before victory procession

A huge number of fans greeted Thai athletes who were celebrating their success at the 2024 Olympic Games with a procession in Bangkok.
Thai athletes won six medals (1 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze) in Paris.
The National Sports Development Fund, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the National Olympic Committee of Thailand organised a victory procession from the Olympic committee headquarters to Government House on Friday.
Before the procession, a ceremony took place at the Olympic Committee headquarters to present gifts from His Majesty the King. The King graciously bestowed gifts, bouquets, and baskets to the athletes who won medals, which brought great joy to the athletes, coaches, sports associations, officials, and the Olympic Committee.
General Prawit Wongsuwan, chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, praised the efforts of several sports associations, highlighting their success in showcasing the potential of Thai athletes on the international stage. He noted that the Thai team maintained a high standard of performance in world sports and achieved the highest number of medals among ASEAN countries. Particularly notable was "Tennis" Panipak Wongpattanakit's achievement of winning two gold medals in two consecutive Olympics, making her the first Thai athlete to do so.
He believes this achievement reflects the success of goals set by key policies, especially the serious use of sports science for excellence.
"However, athletes will need to develop continuously. Each association must use the experiences gained from the Olympics to improve and adapt, drawing lessons to enhance performance in future competitions. This includes elevating the performance of all types of athletes and implementing strict and decisive measures to prevent the use of banned substances," Prawit said.
The procession of the Olympic heroes started at the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, travelling through various routes before reaching Government House for a victory celebration and awards ceremony at the Santi Maitree Building. Throughout the procession, Thai sports fans lined up the streets to offer their congratulations.
The parade vehicle for the Olympic champs was specially designed. The back of the vehicle featured the Olympic symbol, surrounded by an image of the Eiffel Tower, the most famous landmark of Paris, which hosted the 2024 Olympic Games. One side of the vehicle also displayed the Eiffel Tower surrounded by the Olympic rings. Another side of the vehicle was adorned with the Thai national flag and a message reading, “Thank you, Thai athletes, for giving your all for all Thai people.”