Thai Olympic medallists presented gifts from King before victory procession

"However, athletes will need to develop continuously. Each association must use the experiences gained from the Olympics to improve and adapt, drawing lessons to enhance performance in future competitions. This includes elevating the performance of all types of athletes and implementing strict and decisive measures to prevent the use of banned substances," Prawit said.

The procession of the Olympic heroes started at the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, travelling through various routes before reaching Government House for a victory celebration and awards ceremony at the Santi Maitree Building. Throughout the procession, Thai sports fans lined up the streets to offer their congratulations.

The parade vehicle for the Olympic champs was specially designed. The back of the vehicle featured the Olympic symbol, surrounded by an image of the Eiffel Tower, the most famous landmark of Paris, which hosted the 2024 Olympic Games. One side of the vehicle also displayed the Eiffel Tower surrounded by the Olympic rings. Another side of the vehicle was adorned with the Thai national flag and a message reading, “Thank you, Thai athletes, for giving your all for all Thai people.”

