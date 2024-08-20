RWS - Rajadamnern Stadium: A World-Class Landmark Drawing Global Celebrities

Muay Thai, known for its intensity and cultural significance, continues to captivate audiences globally. This traditional Thai combat sport is deeply ingrained in the country’s heritage, offering a unique experience for visitors. At Rajadamnern Stadium, spectators can watch top fighters in action, witness the traditional Wai Khru ritual, and enjoy the distinctive Pi-phat music that characterizes Muay Thai.

As the oldest boxing venue in the world, Rajadamnern Stadium combines a "Modern But Classic" philosophy. Recent renovations have upgraded the facility to meet international standards for comfort and acoustics while preserving its authentic Muay Thai ambience. The stadium now features contemporary amenities and traditional elements, including Thai culinary delights, historical insights, and cultural presentations.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Rajadamnern has seen significant enhancements and now hosts over 360 events annually. The introduction of new tournaments like the Rajadamnern World Series (RWS), broadcast to more than 200 countries, has solidified the stadium’s status as a major soft power asset, creating numerous job opportunities within the Muay Thai community.