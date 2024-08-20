RWS - Rajadamnern Stadium: A World-Class Landmark Drawing Global Celebrities

Muay Thai, known for its intensity and cultural significance, continues to captivate audiences globally. This traditional Thai combat sport is deeply ingrained in the country’s heritage, offering a unique experience for visitors. At Rajadamnern Stadium, spectators can watch top fighters in action, witness the traditional Wai Khru ritual, and enjoy the distinctive Pi-phat music that characterizes Muay Thai.
As the oldest boxing venue in the world, Rajadamnern Stadium combines a "Modern But Classic" philosophy. Recent renovations have upgraded the facility to meet international standards for comfort and acoustics while preserving its authentic Muay Thai ambience. The stadium now features contemporary amenities and traditional elements, including Thai culinary delights, historical insights, and cultural presentations.
Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Rajadamnern has seen significant enhancements and now hosts over 360 events annually. The introduction of new tournaments like the Rajadamnern World Series (RWS), broadcast to more than 200 countries, has solidified the stadium’s status as a major soft power asset, creating numerous job opportunities within the Muay Thai community.
The stadium's rising prominence is evident from the frequent visits of global celebrities. In November 2022, French President Emmanuel Macron attended a Muay Thai event during the APEC 2022 summit, where he engaged with fighters and Pi-phat musicians. He shared his experience with his 13.5 million Twitter followers.
In January 2023, Jack Ma visited Rajadamnern and posed for photos with Thai fighter Buakaw Banchamek. His visit was covered by major media outlets, including The Straits Times and Bloomberg.
Hollywood actor James Franco visited in April 2023, and Tyson Fury attended a Muay Thai event in June 2023. Fury was welcomed by Thainchai Pisitwuttinan, CEO of Global Sports Ventures Co., Ltd., and received Muay Thai shorts as a souvenir. He expressed a strong interest in the sport and hopes to return.
Rajadamnern Stadium has also attracted global artists like American indie pop star Lauv, UK rock band Arctic Monkeys, and U.S. R&B artist Pink Sweat$, all of whom praised the vibrant atmosphere and expressed a desire to revisit. They were particularly impressed by the unique Muay Thai shorts they received as souvenirs.
In addition to these high-profile visits, numerous international figures from various fields regularly attend Muay Thai events at Rajadamnern, including Mexican football captain Edson Alvarez, former Manchester United striker Louis Saha, and F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg.
The continued influx of celebrities underscores Rajadamnern Stadium’s role as a dynamic and influential venue. It serves as a significant soft power asset, drawing global attention to Thailand and generating substantial economic benefits. The stadium’s management reports that over 190 countries have purchased tickets in the past two years, with projections of 300,000 foreign visitors this year and a target of one million annually within three years. The international broadcast of Muay Thai further enhances its economic impact, contributing billions to Thailand's economy.
Rajadamnern Stadium remains dedicated to showcasing the charm of traditional Muay Thai and inviting international visitors to experience and study the sport in its authentic setting.