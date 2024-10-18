Strongman Soero shines again at Black Mountain Masters

The American carded an eight-under-par 64 along with Thailand’s CharngTai Sudsom, Liu Yanwei from China and Australian Todd Sinnott.
Soero played on the Asian Tour back in 2011 and fully justified his invite to The International Series event this week by making an eagle, seven birdies, and just one bogey.
The 41-year-old said: “I used to do this for a living, that was my job, playing 25 events a year but I was able to be successful at something else.
“It’s all mental, I am in a good head space here. I am here on vacation with my wife. It’s all a bonus. If I play well, I play well, if not it’s still a vacation.”
Now based in Florida, he is a personal trainer and has competed in the CrossFit Games on six occasions.
That solitary bogey of his came on the last, the ninth hole as he began on 10, meaning he just missed out on the outright lead.
“It was a good bogey, I was in the rough, a lot can happen, so I am okay with that,” he added.
“Golf is about muscle memory, I used to grind six hours a day practising, so it’s still there.”
CharngTai and Liu inspired one another today as paired in the same group, they both pounded the course in synergy making eight birdies apiece.
They are both battling to keep their Asian Tour cards this year, with CharngTai languishing in 85th place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, and Liu 109th – so their opening salvos will give them great hope as the season enters its final stages.
CharngTai, a graduate from last year’s Asian Development Tour, said: “Today, my drive was quite good, and my putting was quite sharp, kept it simple. I probably only missed one fairway.
“Feel like I have only just started to find some form today. Just hope this continues.”
CharngTai and Liu mirrored each other on the back nine, making birdies on 12 and 13, plus the final three holes.
“I think our group is 20-under for three of us combined,” said Liu, who made it through this year’s Asian Tour Qualifying School.
“So, yeah, normally, this is the stuff you want to see. I think for all of us we fed off good shots, and then I don't think any of us made a bogey today. So, I think that's pretty positive, yeah, so hopefully, our group can keep it up.”
Mexico’s Santiago De la Fuente, who recently turned professional and won this year’s Latin America Amateur Championship, Thailand’s David Boriboonsub, Poosit Supupramai, Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Nitithorn Thippong, and Nopparat Panichphol, plus Indonesian Jonathan Wijono, Malaysia’s Shahriffuddin Ariffin, Changmin Jung from Korea, India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar and Kevin Yuan from Australia all returned 65s.
American John Catlin, the leader of both the Asian Tour Order of Merit and The International Series Rankings, shot a 69 and is tied for 58th.
Scores after round 1 of the Black Mountain Championship being played at Black Mountain Golf Club, a par-72, 7,344-yard course (am - denotes amateur):
64 - CharngTai Sudsom (THA), Liu Yanwei (CHN), Todd Sinnott (AUS), Pierre-Henri Soero (USA).
65 - Santiago De la Fuente (MEX), David Boriboonsub (THA), Poosit Supupramai (THA), Jonathan Wijono (INA), Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA), Shahriffuddin Ariffin (MAS), Changmin Jung (KOR), Nitithorn Thippong (THA), Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND), Kevin Yuan (AUS), Nopparat Panichphol (THA).
66 - Matt Killen (ENG), Richard T. Lee (CAN), Manav Shah (USA), Trevor Simsby (USA), Aaron Wilkin (AUS).
67 - Sarit Suwannarut (THA), Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA), Luke Kwon (KOR), Jeunghun Wang (KOR), Pawin Ingkhapradit (THA), Jaco Ahlers (RSA), Douglas Klein (AUS), Vanchai Luangnitikul (THA), Jbe Kruger (RSA), Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA), Kristoffer Broberg (SWE), Tanapat Pichaikool (THA), Stefano Mazzoli (ITA).
68 - Honey Baisoya (IND), Tatsunori Shogenji (JPN), Varun Chopra (IND), Chapchai Nirat (THA), Scott Vincent (ZIM), Ben Campbell (NZL), Phachara Khongwatmai (THA), Michael Maguire (USA), Nick Voke (NZL), Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (THA), Lee Chieh-po (TPE), Ian Snyman (RSA), Huang Chi (TPE), Jordan Zunic (AUS), Natipong Srithong (THA), Khalin Joshi (IND), Scott Fernandez (ESP), Khalid Walid Attieh (am, KSA), Koh Deng shan (SIN), Christian Banke (USA), Kieran Vincent (ZIM), Suradit Yongcharoenchai (THA), Jared Du Toit (CAN), Ho Yu-cheng (TPE).
69 - Chanat Sakulpolphaisan (THA), Itthipat Buranatanyarat (THA), Mardan Mamat (SIN), Sampson Zheng (CHN), Kazuki Higa (JPN), John Catlin (USA), Gunn Charoenkul (THA), Hung Chien-yao (TPE), Berry Henson (USA), Jack Thompson (AUS), Justin Quiban (PHI), Chonjarern Baramithanaseth (THA), Runchanapong Youprayong (THA), Jinichiro Kozuma (JPN), Sihwan Kim (USA), Kosuke Hamamoto (THA), Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA), Miguel Tabuena (PHI), Peter Uihlein (USA), Miguel Carballo (ARG), Jazz Janewattananond (THA), Bjorn Hellgren (SWE), Chris Wood (ENG), Meenwhee Kim (KOR), Ervin Chang (MAS), Siddikur Rahman (BAN).
70 - Sangchai Kaewcharoen (THA), Tomoyo Ikemura (JPN), Steve Lewton (ENG), Travis Smyth (AUS), David Drysdale (SCO), Settee Prakongvech (THA), Chang Wei-lun (TPE), Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA), Austen Truslow (USA), Ekpharit Wu (THA), Andrew Dodt (AUS), Oliver Fisher (ENG), Justin Warren (AUS), Charlie Lindh (SWE), Pattaraphol Khanthacha (THA), David Meyers (RSA), Nirun Sae-using (THA), Minhyeok Yang (KOR).
71 - Jacob Skov Olesen (am, DEN), Chikkarangappa S. (IND), Karandeep Kochhar (IND), Rashid Khan (IND), Jose Toledo (GTM), Carlos Pigem (ESP), Liu Yen-hung (TPE), Sarun Sirithon (THA), Wade Ormsby (AUS), Johan Edfors (SWE), Chan Shih-chang (TPE), Poom Saksansin (THA), Sam Brazel (AUS), Lion Park (KOR), Kammalas Namuangruk (THA).
72 - Leon D'Souza (HKG), Paul Peterson (USA), Chen Guxin (CHN), Taewook Koh (NZL), Zach Murray (AUS), Dodge Kemmer (USA), Tirawat Kaewsiribandit (THA), Ahmad Baig (PAK), Ryan Van Velzen (RSA), Prom Meesawat (THA), Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (IND).
73 - William Harrold (ENG), Chayodom Chanjaruphong (THA), Kazuma Kobori (NZL), Tawit Polthai (THA), S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND), Marcus Fraser (AUS), Jed Morgan (AUS), Lachlan Barker (AUS), Naoki Sekito (JPN), Nattawat Suvajanakorn (THA).
74 - Jaewoong Eom (KOR), Ajeetesh Sandhu (IND), Maverick Antcliff (AUS).
75 - Othman Almulla (KSA), Faisal Salhab (KSA).
77 - Shiv Kapur (IND), Deyen Lawson (AUS).