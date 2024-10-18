Strongman Soero shines again at Black Mountain Masters

The American carded an eight-under-par 64 along with Thailand’s CharngTai Sudsom, Liu Yanwei from China and Australian Todd Sinnott.



Soero played on the Asian Tour back in 2011 and fully justified his invite to The International Series event this week by making an eagle, seven birdies, and just one bogey.



The 41-year-old said: “I used to do this for a living, that was my job, playing 25 events a year but I was able to be successful at something else.



“It’s all mental, I am in a good head space here. I am here on vacation with my wife. It’s all a bonus. If I play well, I play well, if not it’s still a vacation.”



Now based in Florida, he is a personal trainer and has competed in the CrossFit Games on six occasions.



That solitary bogey of his came on the last, the ninth hole as he began on 10, meaning he just missed out on the outright lead.



“It was a good bogey, I was in the rough, a lot can happen, so I am okay with that,” he added.



“Golf is about muscle memory, I used to grind six hours a day practising, so it’s still there.”



CharngTai and Liu inspired one another today as paired in the same group, they both pounded the course in synergy making eight birdies apiece.