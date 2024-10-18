Suteepat and Bhullar rise at Black Mountain







Said Bhullar, whose most recent win was last year’s BNI Indonesian Masters, also part of The International Series: “You know, mentally, I think I'm probably as sharp or as strong as I played last year. This year physically, I've been struggling a bit with my hip. It's not an injury, it's not a sports-related injury, but I'm just not feeling … You know, the first half [of the season], that was the reason I struggled a bit. But now towards the second half, I think I'm getting my momentum right and the body is feeling in good shape. Feeling the mojo back. And I think the last few tournaments of the year, I would expect myself to play well.”



He has made 15 birdies in two days and registered just two bogeys – in keeping with a player who holds the course record here.



“I still hold the lowest course record here, nine under back in 2009,” said the 36-year-old.



“You know, this is probably one of my favourite golf courses on the Asian Tour. I've played here a bunch of times. In fact, in the off-season, I used to come and practice here for a couple of weeks whenever I used to get off. And, you know, it's a great layout. Anybody who's putting well definitely has an advantage. And as I said, one of my favourite venues, I expect to play well on the weekend.”



Mazzoli is enjoying a fine first season on the Asian Tour having finished eighth at this year’s Qualifying School, and currently sits in 48th place on the Merit list – helped by finishing in a tie for fifth at the International Series Morocco in July.



“I'm pretty pleased, I've been playing well,” said the Italian.



“I played well last week in China on the Challenge Tour, so it's good to come here. I've been pretty steady on both days. Yesterday maybe I made a couple of bad mistakes, but I'm pleased. Pretty consistent, hopefully, I can keep it going.”



Lee looked set to also finish 13 under, helped by successive birdies on the outward half, but he dropped a shot on the penultimate hole.



He said: “I made a lot of putts, even yesterday and today. I had a good five birdie stretch on the front nine, and just couldn't convert any birdie putts on the back nine. Unfortunately, I had a tough 30-yard bunker shot on 17 that caused me to make a bogey, but I think there's still a lot of golf left the next two days, so we’ll see what happens.”



John Catlin carded a 65 and is just three behind the leaders. The American, who lives in Hua Hin when competing in Asia, is once again in a position to consolidate his lead on the Asian Tour Order of Merit and The International Series Rankings.



American Pierre-Henri Soero and Australian Todd Sinnott – the other joint first-round leaders with Liu and Thailand’s CharngTai Sudsom – carded 72s and are five behind the leaders. CharngTai fell back with a 73 and is seven under.



ENDS



Scores after round 2 of the Black Mountain Championship being played at the par 72, 7344 Yards Black Mountain GC course (am - denotes amateur):

131 - Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA) 65-66, Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND) 65-66.

132 - Stefano Mazzoli (ITA) 67-65, Richard T. Lee (CAN) 66-66, Michael Maguire (USA) 68-64, Liu Yanwei (CHN) 64-68.

133 - Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA) 67-66, Nitithorn Thippong (THA) 65-68, Kevin Yuan (AUS) 65-68, Santiago De la Fuente (MEX) 65-68, Matt Killen (ENG) 66-67, Pawin Ingkhapradit (THA) 67-66.

134 - Chanmin Jung (KOR) 65-69, Suradit Yongcharoenchai (THA) 68-66, Meenwhee Kim (KOR) 69-65, David Boriboonsub (THA) 65-69, John Catlin (USA) 69-65, Jeunghun Wang (KOR) 67-67, Hung Chien-yao (TPE) 69-65, Jose Toledo (GTM) 71-63, Khalin Joshi (IND) 68-66.

135 - Jonathan Wijono (INA) 65-70, Jaco Ahlers (RSA) 67-68, Christian Banke (USA) 68-67, Tanapat Pichaikool (THA) 67-68, Sarit Suwannarut (THA) 67-68, Nick Voke (NZL) 68-67, Ian Snyman (RSA) 68-67.

136 - Todd Sinnott (AUS) 64-72, Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 69-67, Pierre-Henri Soero (USA) 64-72, Siddikur Rahman (BAN) 69-67, Minhyeok Yang (KOR) 70-66, Nopparat Panichphol (THA) 65-71, Kazuki Higa (JPN) 69-67, Scott Vincent (ZIM) 68-68, Gunn Charoenkul (THA) 69-67, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (THA) 68-68, Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 70-66, Manav Shah (USA) 66-70.

137 - Jinichiro Kozuma (JPN) 69-68, Sihwan Kim (USA) 69-68, Vanchai Luangnitikul (THA) 67-70, Shahriffuddin Ariffin (MAS) 65-72, Kieran Vincent (ZIM) 68-69, Chan Shih-chang (TPE) 71-66, Aaron Wilkin (AUS) 66-71, Charlie Lindh (SWE) 70-67, David Meyers (RSA) 70-67, Jaewoong Eom (KOR) 74-63, Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA) 67-70, Luke Kwon (KOR) 67-70, Lee Chieh-po (TPE) 68-69, CharngTai Sudsom (THA) 64-73, Poosit Supupramai (THA) 65-72.

138 - Peter Uihlein (USA) 69-69, Kristoffer Broberg (SWE) 67-71, Jared Du Toit (CAN) 68-70, Chris Wood (ENG) 69-69, Chanat Sakulpolphaisan (THA) 69-69, Tatsunori Shogenji (JPN) 68-70, Ben Campbell (NZL) 68-70, Phachara Khongwatmai (THA) 68-70, Karandeep Kochhar (IND) 71-67, Chang Wei-lun (TPE) 70-68, Berry Henson (USA) 69-69, Austen Truslow (USA) 70-68, Natipong Srithong (THA) 68-70, Khalid Walid Attieh (am, KSA) 68-70.

139 - Douglas Klein (AUS) 67-72, Jbe Kruger (RSA) 67-72, Jazz Janewattananond (THA) 69-70, Ervin Chang (MAS) 69-70, Paul Peterson (USA) 72-67, Honey Baisoya (IND) 68-71, Varun Chopra (IND) 68-71, Chapchai Nirat (THA) 68-71, Jack Thompson (AUS) 69-70, Rashid Khan (IND) 71-68, Chonjarern Baramithanaseth (THA) 69-70.

140 - Ekpharit Wu (THA) 70-70, Kazuma Kobori (NZL) 73-67, Ryan Van Velzen (RSA) 72-68, Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA) 69-71, Andrew Dodt (AUS) 70-70, Johan Edfors (SWE) 71-69, Ho Yu-cheng (TPE) 68-72, Nirun Sae-ueng (THA) 70-70, Sangchai Kaewcharoen (THA) 70-70, Sampson Zheng (CHN) 69-71, David Drysdale (SCO) 70-70, Chen Guxin (CHN) 72-68, Settee Prakongvech (THA) 70-70, Huang Chi (TPE) 68-72, Carlos Pigem (ESP) 71-69, Scott Fernandez (ESP) 68-72.